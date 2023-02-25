Spotifys AI DJ has no soul





Even the best radio DJs can get frustrated. nature of that role. No matter how smooth their voice is, they’ll break in between songs, or worse, talk. Their small interruptions show up in your life at unexpected and often inappropriate times, reminding you that they are there. Being human, it is also comforting.

Of course, nobody listens to the radio anymore. We all either have a Spotify account or woo someone else. (Thank you Dad!) Radio DJs are dinosaurs, filled, compressed and repurposed to facilitate endless streaming playlists generated by algorithms. In a way it’s a blessing. Choose genres or moods and grooves seamlessly until the end of time. In the background, artificial intelligence decides what to do next.

With the recent rise of generative AI, some companies are no longer content with just boiled down algorithms in the background. They want to bring them to the front line. Partly to show off the current AI gold rush and try to make money, but I also think it’s partly to humanize the algorithms. They push them into the spotlight to convince people that the AI ​​is actually quite sober and can hang in our meat bags.

Spotify, the king of algorithmic playlists, wants to do just that. The music streaming service is rolling out a new AI DJ service this week. It’s available as a beta option for the Spotify mobile app, but only for those who pay for Spotify Premium. The feature is the result of Spotify’s acquisition of AI voice service his Sonantic last year. A robot DJ will interrupt the flow between songs to tell you what you’re listening to. The voice is modeled after the melodious growl of Spotify’s head of cultural partnerships, Xavier X Jernigan. The generated audio sounds great, especially for digital simulacrums. AI voices tend to dive straight into the uncanny valley, with strange intonations and paused robotic rhythms. In contrast, X sounds real. Sometimes I stumble and sound a little arrogant when I say the name of an artist or song. But otherwise, let a cool, soothing voice guide your music. Let’s go on a little jazz journey today. X may invite you. “Tommy Lehman first.

However, it doesn’t always sound natural enough. The voices joke and share about the band you’re listening to, but the interruptions never feel warm or friendly. You might hate spewing and inserting ads, but at least there’s certainly a terrible human being behind the action. Look behind the audio on Spotifys X, and only a vast hodgepodge of machine learning metrics and carefully calculated curation will tell you what you want to hear. Listening to AI DJ feels eerily lonely.

What’s even scarier is how insouciant it is about how much it knows about you.Like Spotify Wrapped, access to personal data by AI DJs means more than music services think possible. It gets deeper. X is savvy enough to play music from your past and guess what emotion a particular song evokes in you. With the tap of a button he can tell the AI ​​to change his mood, but the change feels random. Still, it learns more about you, like where your headspace is at certain times of the day and based on your location. We say the quiet part of Spotify’s data collection out loud and package it up as a friendly robopal. Whatever you say about annoying human DJs, at least they don’t just mirror themselves.

