Why Justin Trudeau Is Wrong About Google’s Response To Bill C-18 And Mandatory Payments For Links





I was really surprised that Google decided to deny Canadians access to news rather than actually pay journalists for the work they do. I think that’s a terrible mistake, and we know that Canadians expect journalists to be well compensated for their work.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the above quote to force Bill C-18 and Google to link to Canadian news articles from search results as part of a test with a small percentage of users. I made an effort to remove it. Prime Minister Trudeau volunteered at a press conference in Toronto that he was surprised by Google’s actions, which he thinks was a terrible mistake. If Prime Minister Trudeau was surprised, he wasn’t paying attention. Because the possibility of removing links to news articles from search results and social media was an obvious consequence of legislation mandating payment for links. But his surprise is neither significant nor requiring comment. In short, Trudeau’s comments are misleading on several key issues with Bill C-18.

First, it’s clear that there are many different views on Google’s actions. In my view, there should be more transparency when search results are intentionally removed, but I oppose compulsory payments for linking and indexing, which pose a major threat to the free flow of information online. support the basic principle of But regardless of your view, it’s not reasonable to say that Google is preventing Canadians from accessing news. Removing a link from search results does not remove or block the site itself, nor does it prevent direct access to the site, so Google does not have the power to prevent third parties from accessing her website. there is no. Words matter. Claims that Google is blocking Canadians’ access to news are not only misleading, they are dangerous. Numerous countries have taken content blocking and other measures to prevent access in practice, and prime ministers should not confuse search results removal with website blocking.

Second, Trudeau argues that Bill C-18 on payments to journalists is poorly reflected in the bill itself. As a result of amendments at the Canadian Heritage Board, the definition of a qualified news business has been expanded to include hundreds of community, campus or Indigenous broadcasters licensed by the CRTC. Unlike the standards established under the Income Tax Act, which governs Qualified Canadian Journalism Organizations (QCJOs) and features multiple standards that cover only those organizations that produce journalism, Bill C-18 allows the Applies to broadcasters who may not be facing the requirement to In other words, the bill would require hundreds of broadcasters to be paid without any actual journalism or original news content. It’s not about journalism or funding journalists. We are creating a subsidy program that requires only CRTC-issued licenses.

Third, Bill C-18 is not about payment for copies of journalists’ works. This is about paying for links, indexing and other mechanisms found to facilitate access to news. While I have identified a number of concerns about the bill (including press independence concerns, potential violations of Canada’s international copyright obligations, harm to the competitiveness of independent media, and potential trade retaliation by the United States), Nothing is more important than harm to liberty. Freedom of expression and free flow of information online resulting from mandatory payment for links.

Governments believe Google and Facebook should pay hundreds of millions of dollars for links. This represents 35% of all news spending by virtually all Canadian television, radio and news outlets, according to Senate billmakers. Not only will Canadian media become wholly dependent on two foreign companies for their survival, but the basic frame in which information flows online, including the freedom to link to information and the benefits of indexing that information. A framework that threatens the work is created. easier to find. For more than 25 years, the world has benefited from these principles, but if Bill C-18 is passed in its current form, our ability to find and share information will transform the entire information ecosystem. You will be faced with a dizzying array of demands that threaten you.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, MPs and Senators continue to insist that Canada is not threatened by Google. Just don’t do what he says. The government is giving Google and Facebook a choice in Bill C-18. Either pay for links to Canadian news articles or stop linking to them. Taking a link down obviously comes at a high price for everyone. Google loses credibility and faces increasing competition from other search engines not facing the obligations of Bill C-18, Canadian news sites lose valuable referral traffic, Canadians lose quality will experience The version of the dependent service. Google’s consideration of not linking despite these costs is consistent with the framework established in Bill C-18 and correctly addresses the bill’s threat to the free flow of information online. I disagree.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.michaelgeist.ca/2023/02/why-justin-trudeau-is-wrong-about-bill-c-18-and-googles-response-to-mandated-payments-for-links/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos