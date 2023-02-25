New anti-dust technology paves the way for self-cleaning surfaces





Dust is a common fact of life and not just an everyday nuisance. Dust accumulation is detrimental to optics, electronic devices, and mechanical systems and is a significant problem in space missions and renewable energy deployments.

Now, researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, working with North Carolina-based Smart Material Solutions, have developed a new way to keep dust from sticking to surfaces. According to the team, the new technology can make many types of materials dustproof, from spacecraft to solar panels to home windows.

Chih-Hao Chang, associate professor in the Walker Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Cockrell School of Engineering and lead author of the study, said: “The particles don’t stick to the surface, so gravity alone pulls them off.”

The researchers said the discovery inherently contains what is invisible to the human eye. In experiments, the team modified the shape of a flat surface to generate a dense nanoscale network of pyramidal structures. These sharp, angular structures make it difficult to stick to the material. Instead, they stick together and roll off the material by gravity.

These structures do not require extra energy or materials to remove dust. Compare that to more active solutions such as a car windshield that uses windshield wipers and wiper fluid to remove dust.

Dust-proof technology has been around for decades, but has received little attention outside the lab due to scaling challenges. In this latest study, researchers used a manufacturing concept called nanocoining and nanoimprinting, which prints patterns onto objects in a modernized version of the way newspapers and photographs were mass-produced in the 1800s. .

During the test, the researchers piled lunar dust onto artificial surfaces, turning each surface sideways. They found that only about 2% of the surface remained dusty, compared to more than 35% of his on a similar but smooth surface.

The research was funded by a grant from NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research program, so the initial application is focused on space technology. Space dust is particularly troublesome because everything in its environment is endangered. In addition, this condition makes dust removal difficult. The dust has wreaked havoc on the Apollo program and caused the Mars rover to malfunction.

Lead author Samuel Lee, who was an undergraduate researcher in Chan’s group, said, “Moon dust in space sticks to everything, so there’s not much you can do, and there’s no real way to wipe it off or blow it away.” Dust on the Mars rover’s solar panels can cause them to malfunction.”

This new anti-dust technology could also have a huge impact on our planet. For example, it can prevent solar panels from accumulating dust and becoming less efficient over time. In addition, it can protect glass windows and, in the future, digital screens such as phones and TVs.

Journal reference:

Samuel S. Lee, Lauren Micklow, Andrew Tunnell, Kun Chi Cheng, Saurab Mohanty, Nicole Cates, Stephen Furst, Chi-Hao Chan. Engineering large-area dust-proof surfaces by exploiting intergranular forces. ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, 2023. DOI: 10.1021/acsami.2c19211

