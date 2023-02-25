Nokia Launches DIY Repairable Budget Android Phone | Nokia





Nokia, in partnership with iFixit, unveiled one of the first low-cost Android smartphones designed to be repairable at home, allowing users to replace the battery in less than five minutes.

Launched ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Saturday, the Nokia G22 features a detachable back and internal design that allows components such as the battery, screen and charging port to be easily removed and replaced.

In addition to affordable professional repair options, Nokia’s mobile phone maker HMD Global makes quick-fix repair guides and genuine parts available for five years through its expert iFixit.

People appreciate long-lasting, quality devices and don’t have to compromise on price to buy one. The new Nokia G22 is purposely built with a repairable design to make it last even longer, said Adam Ferguson, head of product marketing at HMD Global.

The Nokia G22 is a fairly standard Android smartphone with up to 128 GB of storage.Photo: Nokia

The G22 is made partially from recycled plastic and has a 6.53-inch screen, a high-capacity battery, a 50-megapixel camera, and a fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 12 and is supported for 3 years of monthly security updates and 2 major Android version upgrades.

HMD Global wants to ride the wave of consumer demand for longer-lasting, easier-to-repair devices. It follows in the footsteps of pioneers such as Dutch maker Fairphone, but is more affordable and much easier to process than Apple’s recent DIY repair program.

Pricing for the Nokia G22 starts at $149.99 with shipping on March 8, with replacement parts priced at $18.99 for the charging port, $22.99 for the battery, and $44.99 for the screen.

The guide helps users safely disassemble the phone with a screen replacement that takes about 20 minutes.Photo: Nokia

Alongside several other low-end smartphones, HMD has announced that it will begin the first steps of manufacturing 5G devices in Europe in 2023. Devices for security-conscious industries before proceeding to consumer devices.

The Nokia brand has a proud history in the European market and with this move it continues to strengthen its position as Europe’s only leading smartphone provider, said co-founder and CEO of HMD Global. says Jean-Francois Baril.

