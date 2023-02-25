Prime Minister Trudeau slams Google’s decision to block some Canadians from searching for news as a terrible mistake





Google Canada employees return to the Google offices in Toronto after the November 1, 2018 strike in Toronto. Google is unhappy with Canada’s online news bill, blocking some Canadians from searching for news on its search engine last week.COLE BURSTON /The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denounced Google’s decision to block thousands of Canadians from using its search bar to search news websites, calling the move an embarrassing and terrible mistake.

It said the restrictions would last for five weeks and said it was a test of potential responses to the federal online news bill, Bill C-18. This law compels Google and Facebook to compensate news organizations for posting or linking to their work.

When Trudeau spoke at a news conference in Toronto on Friday, the Commons Heritage Commission subpoenaed Google executives to explain what a bipartisan group of commission members called harmful and reckless actions. I was preparing to

Trudeau said Google’s move was very sad and very disturbing.

It’s a real surprise that Google has decided that it’s better to keep Canadians inaccessible to news than to actually pay journalists for the work they do. He said it would be a terrible mistake and that Canadians know that journalists expect them to be well paid for their work.

The Online News Bill has passed the House and is currently under consideration in the Senate. Some Canadian news outlets, including The Globe and Mail, have already signed indemnification deals with major tech platforms.

The test, which Google said in a statement earlier this week that it would affect only about 4% of Canadian users, sparked a backlash and forced the federal government to withdraw its own ads from the tech giant. caused a call to do so.

Hedy Frye, chairman of the Commons Heritage Committee, said he was working on a special meeting to interrogate Google executives at the request of members of Congress.

She said the date would depend on the availability of chambers and resources for committees under the control of the House of Representatives.

Commission liberals, NDP and Brock Kubsova parliamentarians, who together have a majority, sent a letter to Mr. Fry on Thursday to convene a meeting at the earliest opportunity and summon Google’s leadership to denounce this harmful and reckless act. I asked him to explain his actions.

The signatories include Legislative Secretary Pablo Rodriguez, Chris Bittle, and Liberal MP Anthony Housefather.

Housefather said he wanted Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify. He added that Google executives must explain to parliamentarians and the Canadian public why they are taking action to test blocking news sites in Canada.

Google said Canadians affected by the test had varying degrees of limited access to news sites using the search feature. These users can access the news by typing the site’s address into their web browser.

Google has sharply criticized Bill C-18, saying it leads to the spread of misinformation and clickbait. The company also said the bill would impose a link tax to make it easier for users to find news. We are also concerned that Commons’ amendments to Bill C-18 will force us to pay an expanded group of media organizations, including community radio stations.

Heritage Minister Rodriguez accused Google of using scare tactics as the bill began to pass the Senate.

Canadians have nothing to fear. Ultimately, he said, they wanted tech giants to compensate them when news outlets used their work.

Google spokesperson Shay Purdy said Google is briefly testing its products’ response to the bill. We run thousands of tests each year to evaluate potential changes to search, he added.

However, a group representing the news industry questioned whether the test was randomized.

Paul Deegan, president of news industry leader News Media Canada, was a little offended by the company’s statement that this affected only 4% of its users, given the number of journalists who came forward to notice the issue. surprised.

He told members of Congress which Google executives were being targeted for testing, and which executives in Canada and Mountain View who had approved or had prior knowledge of this scheme to deny access to trusted news sources. asked to ask

Brent Jolly, president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, said the ban appears to have disproportionately affected journalists and media professionals.

We are working to better understand the scale and impact of this claim, but it nonetheless highlights a disturbing reality. Said.

