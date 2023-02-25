Delhi, Berlin collaborate on innovation





India and Germany agreed on a vision statement to strengthen cooperation on innovation and technology when Prime Minister Narendra Modis met with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday.

The statement states that the two countries share a long history of cooperation in science, technology, research and innovation, institutionalized under the framework of the Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in Scientific Research and Technological Development signed in May 1974. Said there was

Reflecting the overall deepening of the India-Germany strategic partnership, cooperation in these areas has become broader, deeper and more comprehensive in the face of the evolving needs and skills of both countries. , the report said.

In the statement, India and Germany recognize that digital technologies and solutions can address key development needs and are committed to developing these digital solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in other regions of the developing world. He stresses the possibilities.

Later, Minister of Foreign Affairs Binay Kwatra said leaders discussed the progress of the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) launched by India and Germany during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Berlin for the 6th IGC. rice field.

The GSDP is a comprehensive partnership that provides political guidance and leads to a stronger link between climate action and the SDGs. On this basis, Germany will also make new and additional commitments of 10 billion under its development cooperation portfolio in India. Some 983 million new commitments were finalized at the Annual Negotiating Meeting (ANM) held in Delhi on 28 November last year.

At the IGC, India and Germany also agreed to cooperate on green hydrogen. The India-Germany Green Hydrogen Task Force was established in September 2022 and its action plan is nearing finalization. Quatra said the agreement was signed on Saturday.

Regarding triangular development cooperation, at the 6th IGC, India and Germany agreed to work on development projects in third countries. Four projects announced in May 2022 are currently in various stages of implementation.

Cameroon: Potato seed production by Rooted Apical Cuttings (RAC) technology. Malawi: Agribusiness Incubator Model for Women in Agriculture and Food Systems Ghana: Development of Bamboo-based Enterprises for Sustainable Livelihoods and Income Generation in Ghana Peru: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of Ministry of Development and Social Affairs Developing a Geospatial Portal Prototype for Include Peru (MIDIS) Intervention and Social Programme.

Quatra said they are in an advanced stage of implementation. On the Indo-Pacific and China challenges, Mr. Kwatra said the two leaders had discussed the regional situation in the global context. Naturally, when we talk about the regional situation, he said, the opportunities and challenges in the Indo-Pacific form a very important building block in that building block.

They will also look at how India and Germany can work together. One, to mitigate these challenges, and two, to capitalize on the opportunities that exist in space-defense cooperation. It has now become a multi-faceted and multi-layered discussion on defense cooperation.

