Nirmala Sitharaman calls for multilateral coordination to tackle debt vulnerabilities





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday stressed the need for multilateral cooperation to address growing debt vulnerabilities in many developing countries, supporting G20 countries in developing a coordinated global policy on cryptocurrencies. welcomed the

Mr. Sitharaman also explores how multilateral development banks such as the IMF and World Bank can address common global challenges of the 21st century, with a focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and poverty eradication. I asked for your opinion on how it could be improved.

The minister delivered a speech on international financial architecture, sustainable finance and infrastructure at the first meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting. In another session on the financial sector, she emphasized the need to foster innovation while balancing the risks involved.

In a tweet, the Treasury Department said, “FM highlights rising #DebtVulnerabilities in many vulnerable countries and seeks input from #G20 members on #MultilateralCoordination, managing global debt vulnerabilities is critical to the global economy.” “It’s very important to me,” he said.

Last December, World Bank President David Malpass said annual debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries, at US$62 billion, will exceed US$46 billion by 35% in 2021, increasing the risk of default. said. Malpass also said low-income countries were at high risk or already at risk of a debt crisis, and that the debt crisis was spreading to middle-income countries as well.

Under the G20 presidency, India has sought ways to address the exacerbated debt vulnerabilities facing developing countries, largely due to continued geopolitical tensions and the pandemic. For example, there are fears that growing debt vulnerabilities in developing countries could trigger a global recession, pushing millions of people into extreme poverty.

In his closing remarks, Sitharaman welcomed support for crypto-assets, especially in terms of building and understanding macro-financial implications to inform a coordinated global policy on crypto-assets, the ministry tweeted. She also thanked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for putting together a comprehensive paper on the macro-financial implications of crypto-assets for consideration by the G20 FMCBG.

He also “underscored the need to coordinate and complement efforts to support responsible innovation and ensure the stability of the financial system.” Earlier this month, the ministry said the government was working with G20 countries to build international coordination on policy approaches to crypto-assets.

In his speech at the G20 meeting, Mr. Sitharaman sought the views of G20 countries on policy initiatives that would enable funding for the SDGs and how to mobilize timely and appropriate resources for climate finance. The minister also spoke on India’s priorities for financing tomorrow’s cities and shared with 20 developed and developing countries about their national policy experiences on financing tomorrow’s inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities. I tried to explore the views of the country.

