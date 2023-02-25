Science Secretary visits high-tech automotive test system company





James Routh, Chief Executive Officer of AB Dynamics Ltd, explains to Michelle Donelan MP the high-tech SPMM suspension test rig developed at Avon’s Bradford. Photo: Trevor Porter 69659-3 (Image: Trevor Porter)

The new Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology visited a Wiltshire high-tech company that is a world leader in the field.

Chippenham MP Michelle Donelan paid a one-hour visit to AB Dynamics Ltd in Bradford, Avon on Friday to see the company’s high-tech manufacturing and vehicle test simulation equipment.

Wiltshire Times : Michelle Donnellan MP studies a race driving simulator in action with Guy Cunnington in the driver’s seat. Photo: Trevor Porter 69659-1

She then said: It’s really great to be here as an MP and as Secretary of State for New Technologies.

This is a business that has grown fourfold in the last five years and is a leading local employer that is going from strength to strength.

We are at the cutting edge of a range of technologies that lead the UK as well as the world. It shows that the heart of innovation is beating here in Wiltshire.

Throughout my time at MP, I have always said that Wiltshire is a hub for engineering, design and technology, and AB Dynamics really shows that. This is his one of the great examples of what we can achieve locally here.

People can live in Wiltshire and find high-paying, high-end jobs on their doorstep. The diversity and level of innovation in the work done here is world-leading.

They are the only ones in the UK to that level and development and are a hub of innovation and technology.

This shows the government’s commitment to innovation, and technology not only helps other areas, it actually helps us here in Wiltshire, creating more jobs for the locals. It helps create

Wiltshire Times: Michelle Donelan MP was shown a demo video of AB Dynamics’ simulation equipment being used on a dumper truck. Photo: Trevor Porter 69659-2

AB Dynamics Ltd is part of AB Dynamics plc and employs nearly 500 people in Avon, Hampshire, Bradford, Norfolk, Germany, Japan and the United States.

Founded in 1982 by Anthony Best as a vehicle engineering consultancy, the world of automotive test systems for everything from scooters, motorcycles, cars, vans and lorries to giant dump trucks used in quarrying and mining. has grown into a leading supplier.

Its clients include the world’s top 25 car manufacturers, all seven Euro NCAP laboratories, and numerous government testing laboratories around the world.

Its focus is the manufacture of high-tech vehicle test trucks, costing up to $3 million each, and laboratory and simulation facilities for testing vehicle systems.

Wiltshire Times: SPMM automotive test equipment developed by AB Dynamics. Photo: Trevor Porter 69659-4

