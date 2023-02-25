India: Apple-Google eager to expand phone production in India, deepen ties with tech sector: US Treasury secretary





U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Saturday called India its biggest trading partner and pitched it to push for an approach called “friend-shoring” to strengthen supply chain resilience. As President Biden said, India is a vital partner for the United States, Yellen said on the sidelines of his G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting held here. said while addressing a round table with the leaders of

“The United States is India’s largest trading partner. Trade between the two countries exceeded US$150 billion in 2021. The people-to-people ties between the two countries underscore the close ties between the two countries.20 Million Indians study in America to enrich their schools and colleges.We depend.Indians use WhatsApp to communicate and many American businesses rely on Infosys to do their jobs. I do,” she said.

The roundtable included top technical stakeholders including Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani, IBM India Managing Director Sandip Patel, Intel India Country Head Nivruti Rai, Foxconn India Country Head Josh Folger and Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji. attended.

“As we look to the future, we want to deepen our relationships in the technology space. Reliable Trade Partners – Including India. We are making progress. For example, technology companies like Apple and Google are expanding their mobile phone production in India.

The United States, with its new “friend-shoring” approach, is diversifying away from countries that pose geopolitical and security risks to its supply chains. The friendshoring approach involves partnering with developing countries to grow local industries and connect them to global supply chains.

She said that through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), the US is investing in digital technologies that will drive inclusive and resilient growth in India.

Under PGII, the United States has announced investments in agritech to enable climate-smart agricultural production and in digital payment systems for micro-entrepreneurs, she said. These are in line with investments in India’s renewable energy, health and other infrastructure sectors, she said, adding that the US aims to mobilize US$200 billion by 2027 for PGII, with India and He added that he looks forward to partnering and continuing to invest in the future.

At the roundtable, Nilekani said Infosys has opened new centers in six different states in the US over the past few years and has employed 25,000 workers over the past six years.

“We have been focused on localization in the United States. Our total worldwide workforce is 3,30,000. We built a 160,000 square foot world-class training center in Indianapolis. of recent graduates, our goal is to select young and talented people, including those from community colleges, and invest in their training,” he said.

Infosys runs India’s tax system, he said, adding that the company runs the backend of the entire direct and indirect tax system.

India has filed 79 million income tax returns and all refunds are paperless and done in days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/apple-google-expanded-phone-production-in-india-eager-to-deepen-ties-with-tech-sector-us-treasury-secretary/articleshow/98228426.cms

