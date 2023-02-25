Generative AI tests worse: biased data or user malice





All year long, this podcast has talked about the possibilities of generative AI.

How it will change academia, our economy, our law. How are we not prepared for the future before us?

“All of this on ChatGPT is simply a replay of history itself. We need to understand that we can scale to

What we don’t talk about much is that generative AI is still pretty dumb. As recent articles in the New York Times and The Verge and countless of his Twitter posts point out, generation tools like ChatGPT can be nothing more than predictive text. And predictive text can be really, really silly. And a little crazy.

But those predictions have to come from something, and that’s the focus of this week’s podcast. because of the nature. Join Dr. Sarah Saska, co-founder and CEO of DEI consultancy Feminuity.

Dr. Saska discusses the current state of diversity, equity, and inclusion considerations in terms of generative AI and the risks of machine bias. , I swear to God, it’s true.

But speaking with Dr. Saska, the complexity of these systems raises the question not only of the source of the data and how it is trained, but also of what happens when the data engages the enemy: people on the internet. It’s clear what you’re pointing out.

Remember, early attempts at chatbots were absorbing conversations from the internet, and they quickly became quite the super-Nazis. Most people on the net are finding their energy in quite a fuss. We’ve already seen what happened when our fellow citizens of Hell were set loose on Bing.

See, this podcast has always discussed the power of technology to influence change at scale. good, bad, or stupid. I think generative AI will soon be testing for worse things, like bias on the part of data and malice on the part of users.

Let’s dig in.

The BetaKit Podcast is sponsored by ventureLAB. Applications for our Hardware Catalyst Initiative program are now open. Selected applicants will have access to state-of-the-art equipment in over $7 million in labs, in addition to other resources.

To apply now, visit https://bit.ly/3RRoWJN.

Subscription Methods: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, YouTube

The BetaKit Podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys and Rob Kenedi. Edited by Katie Lauer. Sponsored by Venture Lab. Feature image generated in Runway ML using the prompt “Photo representing an Impressionist-style generative AI chatbot”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/generative-ai-will-test-whats-worse-biased-data-or-user-bad-faith/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos