Google tries to hide news from some users to avoid paying Canadian publishers

The Australian government says Google’s charging has helped news outlets.

Google is constantly at odds with regulators over many issues, including privacy, market control, and compensation for news publications that distribute content across search engines and platforms such as Google News. The company appears to have launched a salvo in Canada as lawmakers in Canada continue to debate Bill C-18, dubbed the Online News Act. It effectively proposes a framework for platforms such as Meta and Google to negotiate fees with publications that use their content. As a demonstration of its opposition to the bill, Google began blocking his news content from less than 4% of Canadian users.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

A Google spokesperson confirmed the experiment to TechCrunch this week, saying such test runs are normal and would only affect a “small fraction of Canadian users,” adding that the proposed bill would Google remains keen to come up with ideas to “fix the Bill C-18,” the statement continued.

The proposed regulation would be similar to legislation passed in Australia where Google and Meta had to negotiate prices with publishers to use their content. The latter temporarily blocked news content for users in Australia, but then changed course after negotiating changes to the law with the government. Google also made covert threats to the Australian government, but was ultimately forced to comply. says it made a deal set to return $200 million a year to participating media outlets (via Judith Neilson Institute, PDF).

Over the past year, a Google Canada blog post argued that this practice could give large news gathering organizations an “unfair advantage” and stifle innovation in the field. It also said Australia’s News Media Negotiations Act contains impracticable provisions that have yet to be applied or enforced and that could “break the Internet.”

Sure enough, Canada’s Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, the main sponsor of the bill, tweeted that Canadians were “not intimidated” by Google’s test, drawing widespread criticism from legislators. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that the experiment to cover up content was “a terrible mistake” and that Canadians do not think it is unreasonable that journalists should be compensated for their work. , reports Reuters.

The Online News Act passed the House of Representatives a few months ago and is now awaiting approval by the Canadian Senate.

Android Police is owned by Canada-based Valnet Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-news-blocked-canada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos