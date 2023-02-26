Open up science and technology, promote cooperation – Chinadaily.com.cn





Scientific research team members Li Ludan (R) and Liu Han collect benthic animal samples from the Zaqu River, the headwaters of the Lancang River, in northwestern China’s Qinghai province, July 24, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, China will expand openness and cooperation in science and technology, cultivate an internationalized research environment and a globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

Artificial intelligence will be one of the areas in which China will actively participate in international cooperation and governance, the ministry said, adding that it will continue to support basic research, commercialization and ethical use of AI technology as a new strategic industry. rice field.

From 2012 to 2022, China’s science and technology development has undergone major changes, becoming the fastest-growing decade for the country’s science and technology sector in history, Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang said at a state-sponsored news briefing. rice field. Council Information Office on Friday.

Since 2012, China has jumped 23 spots to 11th place in the Global Innovation Index 2022 published by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

China’s gross domestic spending on research and development reached 3.9 trillion yuan ($449 billion) last year, surpassing the 3 trillion yuan milestone for the first time. Last year, he spent 195.1 billion yuan on basic research, almost quadrupling his budget of 49.9 billion yuan in 2012.

Last year, the number of high-tech companies increased from 39,000 in 2012 to 400,000, with 762 companies in the country listed among the top 2,500 R&D spenders in the world.

In terms of international cooperation, China has signed cooperation agreements with more than 160 countries and regions and participated in more than 200 international organizations and multilateral mechanisms.

Tackling climate change, clean energy and the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the key areas of international cooperation for China, Wang said. Chinese scientists have also played an active role in global scientific projects such as the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor and the Square Kilometer Array.

“Open cooperation is an essential requirement for scientific and technological progress and a prerequisite for jointly addressing global challenges,” Wang said.

“We will continue to uphold the principles of openness, inclusiveness, sharing and mutual benefit in international cooperation, and help make China a fertile ground for global innovation.”

As a strategic emerging technology, AI is becoming more and more an important driver of technological innovation, industrial upgrading and productivity improvement, said Chen Jiachang, director general of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s High and New Technology Bureau. I was.

ChatGPT and other AI tools based on natural language processing have great application potential in many fields and fields, he said.

However, the technology has caused some controversy as it has been found to be used to cheat academic assignments and to generate malicious content. Scientists and tech companies around the world are closely watching how countries regulate technologies like ChatGPT.

Chen said China attaches great importance to the development and governance of AI technology, and the State Council China Cabinet released an AI development plan in 2017. Two years later, China issued new guidelines on his AI governance and code of ethics.

As a strategic emerging industry, China will continue to provide essential support for AI technology, build an open and collaborative AI innovation ecosystem, and strengthen research in basic theory and key technologies, he said. added.

Meanwhile, Cheng said China will promote a secure and controllable governance system for AI and promote international cooperation on the issue.

Wang said that technology can bring not only benefits but also drawbacks, and these guidelines aim to maximize the potential and benefits of science and technology while minimizing the negative impacts. said there is.

Vice Minister of Science and Technology Zhang Guangjun said China will actively participate in the global governance of science and technology and contribute to China’s solutions and wisdom to address common challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202302/25/WS63f941dda31057c47ebb0cb0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos