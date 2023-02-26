Google Tells NCLAT There Is No Status Quo Bias For Chrome Users





Google says quality and choice have pushed users to download Chrome and drive use of the browser.

Serious irregularities and failure to consider documentary evidence: Google to NCLAT

Reportedly, in a discussion at the National Court of Appeals for the Corporate Law (NCLAT) on Friday (24 February), tech giant Google said India’s Competition Commission (CCI) had filed a complaint regarding users’ conduct on Google. He reportedly said he had not empirically proven the existence of status quo bias. chromium.

Google made that point in its submission to NCLAT on day five of its Android antitrust hearings.

Google attorney Arun Kathpalia argued that the technology major’s evidence suggests there is no status quo bias, adding that CCI made its status quo bias claim without collecting data. He added that quality and choice drove the user to download and use his Google Chrome, not status quo bias driven prior to installation.

The US-based company also claimed that its Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) did not prevent smartphone makers from preinstalling other apps with similar functionality.

Many Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) routinely pre-install their own web browsers as the default option, and Google isn’t the only one to do so.

Google also says UC Browser was downloaded on 79% of devices and downloaded 104.9 million times before the Indian government banned UC Browser in 2020. Android phones have competing browsers.

Giving the example of Internet Explorer, Google says the share of the Microsoft-backed browser has dropped to single digits, despite the browser being 100% pre-installed on Windows desktops.

Therefore, Google added that it had significant irregularities and did not consider documentary evidence.

The two companies are fighting each other over an antitrust ruling by a competition watchdog that fined Google 1,337.7 Cr in an Android device lawsuit. CCI also fined the IT giant 936 Cr in another case related to its Play Store policy.

Google then challenged the antitrust order in NCLAT in January, but received no immediate relief. The company then filed a case with the Supreme Court against the court’s decision. The Supreme Court also denied the petition and directed the NCLAT to call on the matter.

After many back and forth, NCLAT started hearing pleas again earlier this month. Earlier this month, Google alleged that CCI plagiarized its orders from a similar ruling by her 2018 European Commission. Last week, Google told his NCLAT that the CCI ruling was based on flawed research.

The lawsuit will be heard next Monday (February 27), and NCLAT may also take up appeals from other companies affected by Google’s policies.

