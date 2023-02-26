India, Germany agree to strengthen cooperation in innovation and technology





Annie | Updated: Feb 25, 2023 23:04 IST

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): India and Germany have a vision to strengthen cooperation in innovation, technology and research aimed at benefiting humanity. The cooperation was agreed by Modi and Olaf Scholz, according to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA). Today, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Scholz launched an innovation and technology roadmap aimed at deepening and expanding this cooperation, harnessing scientific and technological knowledge for economic development in both countries, and addressing global challenges. India and Germany share a long history and both countries share a responsibility for global peace, stability, sustainability and prosperity. Cooperation between governments, institutions, academia and industry on both sides has helped Germany to emerge as one of India’s leading partners for technical cooperation. According to the statement, India and Germany recognize the role and importance of science, technology and innovation in socio-economic development and stress the progress of ongoing projects.

They are particularly adept at addressing the major challenges of our time, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation, extreme weather, pollution, energy security, and achieving long-term sustainable development and growth. recognizes the increasingly important role of They believe that common goals can be better achieved through close cooperation, building on the individual strengths and capabilities of both partners. They are working to further develop and improve the enabling environment for innovation. The first areas of focus for India-Germany cooperation are innovation, technology and economy. India and Germany to achieve socially just, ecologically and economically sustainable, secure and affordable energy supply, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports and decarbonize their economies To that end, we are pursuing a common intention to advance the energy transition in both countries. India and Germany agreed under the Joint Statement of Intent (JDI) on the India-Germany Green Hydrogen Task Force signed at the 6th India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultation (IGC) between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). We appreciate the progress achieved. , India and Economic Affairs Ministry of Climate Action (BMWK), 2 May 2022, Strengthening mutual cooperation in the production, utilization, storage and distribution of green hydrogen. Cooperation between Department of Science and Technology (DST) of India and Fraunhofer Gesellschaft (FhG) of Germany on Green Hydrogen The cluster was established by DST to integrate FhG’s technology with Indian technology for long-term technology development in the field of renewable energy. Solutions for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in other parts of the developing world. India looks forward to sharing its digital solutions and expertise with Germany. According to the statement, India and Germany recognize the potential of AI to improve people’s work and lives through a wide range of applications. The framework for cooperation in the AI ​​field is set out in the Joint Decision-Making Declaration dated 30 May between the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (now the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action). 2017. (ani)

