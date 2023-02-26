Android makes it surprisingly easy for phone thieves to steal your Google account





If not, alphanumeric passwords should be considered

Apple and Google have made it easy to load your entire life onto your phone while protecting all your information with advanced authentication methods. But if you’re unlucky enough to be seen, there’s a seriously vulnerable link that can open everything inside and that’s the authentication method you use to unlock your phone. We don’t want to scare you, but with the increase in thefts of highly tuned iPhones over the past few years, we recommend upgrading from numeric passcodes to at least alphanumeric passwords. .

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern reports that cell phone thefts are on the rise this week. This may involve some degree of social engineering, allowing passcodes to be read and remembered. A sly request to share that photo you just took is plain coercion, and it can happen to anyone.

But such a quick move isn’t just for reselling the device on the open market. Both Apple ID and Google Accounts offer methods of resetting his account password that only require the user to pass authentication on the device. In accessing these accounts, thieves can access other personal information, raid cloud storage and bank accounts, open credit lines, and prevent victims from regaining control. increase.

It’s a difficult trend to quantify, and while iPhone ownership may be part of the high-value target stereotype, Stern reported it through police contacts and people he shared it with. It may not be possible to strictly grasp the whole picture because there are story.

Whatever the Android device theft stats, you should know that the same essential exploits exist for Android phones. Authenticate with your device passcode.

Beyond Rahman’s instructions, a malicious actor can send a prompt to the device at hand and Google App Flow can detect it.

It doesn’t matter if you choose facial recognition or fingerprint scanning. These methods can fall back to either passcode, password, or pattern lock. Therefore, our best advice at the moment is to upgrade your device’s passcode or pattern lock to a password.

Not only is this one thing that password managers and authenticator apps can’t handle, but it’s another major password that you have to keep in mind that it has various pitfalls, so it’s not a very good idea. I know Especially if the thief can overcome the best password you can keep in your head. Shouldn’t. We asked Google if they would consider removing device authentication from the password reset check. return.

Oh, one last piece of advice is to buy a Yubikey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-account-device-passcode-forgot-password/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos