Britain needs a tech-friendly science policy





Since Brexit, the UK has aimed to become a scientific superpower, but has done nothing to achieve this goal. The most important recent government initiative has been to slow rather than accelerate ambitious increases in R&D investment.

Advances in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and climate technology are putting Britain’s manufacturing and resource-poor, service-heavy economy at risk. Our new report, co-authored with Tony Blair and Lord Hague of Richmond, represents a bipartisan effort to revitalize Science Britain. We propose his five main areas of reform.

First, we need a 21st century nation.

While the private sector is adapting to the technological revolution, the public sector is lagging behind. Governments and public services face rising costs, declining services, and growing public dissatisfaction.

COVID-19 implied a new model for states. Large agency bureaucracies have repeatedly failed as bespoke models like the Vaccine Task Force have succeeded. The UK and others need to look at their failures and ask whether their successes could have been more effective than ever.

As Kate Bingham emphasized, even at the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, the Vaccine Task Force she led was crippled by micromanagement and a veto culture.

Unlike building hospitals or funding police, states should feel comfortable not knowing the outcome of a particular investment in advance. Rather than requiring ongoing management, you should rely on domain experts to assess progress rather than paperwork.

Governments also need to build effective AI-era infrastructure. Secure, privacy-preserving digital identities are essential. When we can use our personal devices to travel the world, manage our finances, and reach out to those we need, it’s strange not to have control over our records and our interactions with public services.

The way governments handle data has changed from being primarily about transparency to looking to areas such as biotechnology to see how to build high-value datasets that can lower the cost of services. need to do it.

Stay up to date

Receive regular emails to stay up to date on our work

Second, education should adapt and use technology rather than fear it.

ChatGPT should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a threat, enabling the growth of the first AI-literate citizens. Edtech learning platforms and intelligent tutoring systems can increase educational achievement, allowing teachers to spend less time managing and more time focusing on students.

We need to encourage more people to learn STEM. While the number of college undergraduates earning these degrees has increased 28% over the past 20 years, there are currently enough women and men to pursue male-dominated subjects such as engineering and computing. Do not encourage girls.

Even a concerted effort to encourage young Britons to participate in STEM fields will not shape the future unless we make the UK a go-to destination for overseas talent. We ask Ministers to introduce talent visas and high-potential student visas for strategic priority areas of science and technology.

Third, we need to reform investment in science and technology.

Top researchers and research institutes are worth more than short-term funding and micromanagement. A refreshed investment approach can help them find long-term support. The UK should learn from the EU Horizon Programme.

Britain’s current credential culture rewards seniors from the old paradigm. Instead, we need to include funding for young people with new ideas. Universities that rely too heavily on a single model need to realize that they are missing out on the rich diversity of successful research models, including private sector models such as Google’s DeepMind.

Fourth, we need to encourage entrepreneurs.

The UK government has recently made a number of changes that send a bad omen, such as the entrepreneurial bailout and the R&D tax credit. The long-debated issue of capital market reform and dual-class equity options remains overdue.

People looking to start or expand their business in the UK are starting to look elsewhere. Competitors are increasingly adopting policies to encourage the scaling up of cutting-edge technologies, including new funds such as Germany’s Deep Tech & Climate Fund and France’s ambition to create 500 deep tech companies and 100 unicorns. I’m here.

Finally, the UK needs to reconnect with Europe.

We need to work with countries around the world to promote international innovation. Especially we need to work with all our friends in Europe through partnerships such as Horizon, Euratom and Copernicus. We also need to work with the EU and US to help set international standards for the responsible use of new technologies, especially AI, to prevent abuse by rogue states like China.

The harsh reality is that both economic health and political power are declining. Many problems existed before her Brexit, but we have not done enough to face these challenges honestly. Unless those are met, we risk being squeezed by tech giants and find ourselves out of sync with our allies.

James W. Phillips is the former Prime Minister’s Special Advisor for Science and Technology and an Honorary Senior Fellow at University College London.

Benedict Macon-Cooney is Chief Policy Strategist at the Tony Blair Institute.

Luke Stanley is Lord Haig’s policy adviser in Richmond.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the European Policy Analysis Center.

Read more from Bandwidth

CEPA’s online journal is dedicated to fostering transatlantic cooperation on technology policy.

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cepa.org/article/post-brexit-uk-needs-a-pro-tech-science-policy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos