What do Canadians think about AI?





New technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, are dominating conversations and headlines across Canada.

But what do Canadians really think about AI?

A new survey from Leger, published February 23, takes a closer look at what Canadians and Americans think about AI technology and how familiar they are with how it’s used.

A sample of 1,539 Canadians and 1,000 Americans aged 18 and over were randomly selected for the study. The questionnaire had 25 questions, which he collected between 10th February and 12th February.

The survey found that the majority (65%) of Canadian respondents have never used AI tools, and 19% said they only used them in “personal situations.” Nearly 9% say they have used AI at work or school.

When broken down by age, about 44% of those who said they had used AI tools were between the ages of 18 and 34.

The data showed that Alberta had the highest number of people who had used AI before (30%), followed by 26% of respondents in Ontario and 24% in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. I was.

Overall, 25% of Canadians said they have used AI before, compared to 21% of Americans.

“Do you trust AI tools?”

Overwhelmingly, Canadians do not trust AI to get involved in their more personal, everyday lives.

When asked if they would trust AI to teach children, about 48% said they would “not trust it at all”. said to be unreliable to move to.

About 41% of Canadians said they can’t trust AI to find their life partner.

However, when it comes to completing tasks at home or answering product questions online, Canadians are more likely to trust AI. About 46% said they trust technology to turn down the music or adjust the thermostat in their home.

Approximately 41% said they would “somewhat” trust an AI to answer their questions via website chat.

The study found that younger Canadians tended to trust AI for more tasks than older Canadians.

The reason Canadians don’t trust AI may be related to their belief that people lack the emotion and empathy necessary to make good decisions. About 37% of people strongly agree that AI lacks human emotion and is therefore incapable of making good decisions.

Canadians also say they believe AI is susceptible to fraud and hacking.

“How familiar are you with AI tools?”

AI comes in many forms, including smart home capabilities and facial recognition detection technology. The survey found that the majority (41%) of Canadians are “somewhat familiar” with AI tools for their homes, such as robotic vacuum cleaners.

Canadians are second most familiar with AI tools for face detection software, with 38% saying they are somewhat familiar.

Research shows that tools like ChatGPT and Synthesia, which create content such as text, images and audio, are the least familiar to Canadians. Approximately 43% of respondents said they were “not at all familiar” with AI tools.

Young Canadians aged 18 to 34 were more savvy with AI tools than older Canadians aged 35+.

Canadians aged 18-34 are most familiar with home-based AI tools (65%) and least familiar with content creation AI like ChatGPT (43%). Older Canadians were the least likely to be familiar with AI tools.

Comparing Canada and the United States, Americans were generally more familiar with all AI tools, even though they used less AI tools than Canadians.

The survey found that the majority of Canadian respondents (65%) have never used AI tools, and 19% said they only used them in “personal situations.” (Chart by her Natasha O’Neill using Leger’s data)

“Do you think AI is good for society?”

About 36% of Canadians, who have some understanding of how AI works and what it is used for, believe AI is good for society. Positive opinion increased to 52% among young Canadians and decreased to 25% among those 55 and older.

Residents of Manitoba and Saskatchewan were most likely to think AI is bad for society (39%) compared to the second highest negative response (31%) from respondents in BC .

Compared to the US, Canadians have a more positive attitude towards AI than Americans, with 36% of Canadian respondents saying technology is good for society, compared to US respondents 32% of respondents did.

Error bars cannot be associated with nonprobability samples in panel studies. For comparison, the error bar for a probability sample of this size is 2.50%, 19 times out of 20, for the Canadian sample, and 3.09%, 19 times out of 20, for the American sample. The results presented in this study comply with the CRIC (Canadian Research and Insights Council) and the Global ESOMAR Network poll standards and disclosure requirements.

