I have installed Google Chrome 1.0.





Google Chrome was first released in 2008 and later became the world’s most popular web browser. But can the first version of the world’s most popular desktop web browser still hold up?

The first non-beta version of Chrome was released on December 11th, 2008 and supported both Windows XP SP2 and Windows Vista, but there was no official Mac, Linux or mobile version yet. It didn’t have many features yet, but it was fast and reliable enough to give it a try. A ComputerWorld review at the time described it as “stripped-down, fast and capable with few frills”, but the Ars Technica was “amazingly sleek and very promising”. It has various functions,” he explains. Chrome’s name indicates its simple and streamlined origins.

So how does the first version of Chrome hold up almost 15 years later? I installed it to find out.

Journey to the past

The first step to getting Chrome 1.0 running is finding Chrome 1.0, but this is easier said than done. Unfortunately, it seems that it is no longer available directly from Google or from an archived version on Google’s own site. The original download page is still accessible on the Internet Archive, but the executable is a web installer that no longer works.

Google has a hidden repository of all builds of Chromium (an open-source version of Chrome with some features removed and a different brand), with a Windows subdirectory dating back to build 1625 on September 1, 2008. Same thing with Google Chrome, early builds were crashing on my setup.

I ended up using a mirror of Chrome 1.0.154 from OldVersion, a third-party software repository. It’s generally not a good idea to download software from anything other than the original source, but the original source here seems to be lost over time. This is a slightly newer build than the December 2008 published version.

WARNING: DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. The original version of Google Chrome has not had security fixes in over 14 years. Browsing the web with it puts your computer and personal data at risk. Simply visiting the wrong website in an older browser such as Chrome 1.0 can compromise your computer and infect it.

Surprisingly, I didn’t even need to boot up my old PC or Windows XP virtual machine to try a web browser. I tried installing in a Parallels virtual machine running Windows 11 on my M1 MacBook Air and it worked without any changes or additional compatibility settings. It boots and browses the web just fine, even when placed inside three layers of virtualization (x86 transform, Windows on ARM, and Parallels).

Chrome 1.0 on Windows 11

Chrome 1.0 doesn’t look perfect on high-DPI screens — understandable, given the technology was rare on desktop PCs in 2008 — and the distinctive blue window background and borders don’t look as good on Windows 11. Replaced by white. Run in compatibility mode for Windows XP. SP2 restores the intended design, but all tabs crash immediately.

a familiar feel

At first glance, Chrome 1.0 doesn’t look much different than the latest Chrome. It has tabs across the top, an integrated search and address bar below, some buttons for page navigation, and an optional bookmarks bar. However, a closer look reveals some differences.

The most noticeable difference might be the toolbar buttons. Instead of the single three-dot button seen today (representing an overflow menu), this version has a page button and a wrench button. Page buttons include options for creating desktop shortcuts, using the clipboard, saving or printing the current page, or opening developer features. The wrench button has more browser-centric options such as creating new tabs and windows, opening downloads and history, and checking the current version. Google has since integrated all these options into the same menu.

The bookmark button is on the left side of the address bar instead of on the right side of the address bar itself. There’s also a dedicated “Go” button that no longer exists, made for users who aren’t used to hitting the Enter key on their keyboard.

However, there are some other important differences as well. The settings and bookmark manager aren’t rendered in the browser like in newer Chrome releases, with far fewer options. However, all core functionality is present and I was able to import bookmarks from the latest Chrome by exporting the bookmarks and then re-importing them.

Finally, instead of the feature-packed developer tools found in the latest version, this early build of Chrome only has a web inspector. Chrome 1.0 apparently shared some code with Apple’s Safari web browser. The inspector has an interface that matches late 2000s Mac OS X instead of Windows.

So there are some noticeable differences in appearance between Chrome 1.0 and the latest Chrome versions, but not enough to confuse people who are only accustomed to the new release. Can you do it?

broken web

The web has evolved so much since 2008 that while Chrome 1.0 was cutting edge then, it falls short today. There’s no support for HTML5 video or audio yet, media playback doesn’t work at all in this post-Flash future, and many HTML and CSS layout features are missing. Chrome 1.0 scored 21 out of 555 on HTML5test, and most browsers don’t start his benchmarks at all.

Chrome 1.0 How-To Geek and CNN

Most modern sites, including How-To Geek, are almost completely broken. Some text and images may display, but the layout will not work as designed without the necessary CSS and HTML features. His web search on Google works because Google is still trying to support older web browsers, but most of the sites that show up in the search results are not.

CNN Lite in Chrome 1.0 and old Reddit

However, there are still some sites and web apps that work. Google Search works in older browsers such as Chrome 1.0, reverting to a simplified version of the mobile layout. Also, the old Reddit site (old.reddit.com) mostly works. CNN’s main site is completely unusable, but CNN Lite works. Other sites with low-bandwidth versions may also work.

the beginning of something big

Google Chrome 1.0 was the beginning of a browser that would change the web and how we use it, but at this point the original version is just a novelty. Not currently available on the web. And even if it could handle today’s site, it’s a bad idea. Google patches many critical security vulnerabilities in Chrome each month, but this version is more than a decade behind the much-needed fixes.

Still, it’s fun to see Chrome’s humble beginnings as a Windows-only web browser with no extensions or HTML5 media support. The first version of Chrome is a piece of history and you don’t need any special hardware or operating system to try it out.

(But don’t do it yourself because it’s missing so many critical security patches and can put your computer at risk. Updating your browser is important for your online security.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.howtogeek.com/873513/i-installed-google-chrome-1-heres-how-it-went/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos