Fitbit as we know it is already dead thanks to Google





This is a familiar story. Successful companies are bought by giant conglomerates and go out of business, but conglomerates take the best ideas and products from smaller companies and incorporate them into their brands. Sadly, it seems unlikely that Google’s parent company Alphabet’s acquisition of Fitbit will play out differently.

When the acquisition was first announced in 2019, there were whispers in the fitness community about the fate that awaited Fitbit. But it’s still sad to see the best of his Fitbits slowly stripped of some of its best features.

For a while, the name Fitbit became synonymous with wearable fitness trackers in the same way that Google is for search engines. Fitbit released his first fitness tracker in 2009. It’s a clip-on pedometer that tracks distance traveled, estimates calories burned, and also uses a motion detector to monitor how well you slept based on how much you’ve traveled during the night.

Through a small piece of software later known as Fitbit Connect, I was also able to automatically send all the data to my computer and enter my calorie burn and food diary. This laid the foundation for his current Fitbit app.

Fitbit’s first wrist-based tracker, the discreet Fitbit Flex, launched in 2013 to critical acclaim. The Fitbit Force, Charge and Alta series followed, followed by the Ionic and Inspire. People loved the Alta, but I personally enjoyed its spiritual successor, his Fibit Inspire HR. It was the best Fitbit ever: value for money, convenient, and didn’t look like a big smartwatch. So I could wear an analog watch on my other wrist and forget I was wearing it during my workouts.

It’s stylish and didn’t need Fitbit Premium to get the most out of it. This was the golden age of Fitbit. Every time you see a friend wearing a discreet black wristband, someone will inevitably say, “Do you have a Fitbit?” They’ll reply, “Yeah, that’s really smart!” Displays the number of steps for the day.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Other models followed in different sizes of smartwatches and trackers, with the Versa, Sense, Inspire, Charge and Luxe models currently competing for space in the Fitbit lineup. Unfortunately, the arrival of the best Apple Watch and other smartwatches on the high end, and cheap fitness trackers from the likes of Xiaomi and Huawei on the low end, pushed Fitbit into the middle.

The market became saturated and Fitbit started looking at other revenue streams. This is where Fitbit Premium comes in. This was how manufacturers made extra money by displaying data more comprehensively, along with guided workouts and meditations.

I was never a fan of Fitbit Premium and hadn’t used it beyond the 6 month free trial period. It was a good enough service, but I hate arbitrary paywalls at best because they’re usually a sign that a company has stopped putting its users’ interests first. data (my data) and withheld it until I paid an additional fee.

I’m still in my early 30s, but I’m already a dinosaur in this regard. We firmly believe that if you buy hardware, you should be able to use it to its fullest extent after your original purchase at no extra charge. Spending. This is why he loves Garmin, who doesn’t charge users to use her Garmin Connect. Never bought his DLC for video games. Let me unlock characters instead of buying them.

But I digress. In late 2019, Alphabet acquired Fitbit, saving it from the crowded wearables market. Coincidentally, Google is working on its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, and his USP of collecting Fitbit health data and displaying it in a user-friendly and accessible format is a perfect fit for Google. would be additional. Years of user data.

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanov)

Unfortunately, Alphabet got a Google Pixel Watch with Fitbit health tech, so four different sized Fitbits don’t have to cannibalize their user base. However, rather than discontinuing production of Fitbit devices and letting the line run as-is, we take steps to aggressively degrade the devices by retroactively removing features. These features include Fitbit Challenges and Groups. These removals effectively destroyed the Fitbit user community.

For Fitbit users, with the end of support for Pandora and Deezer and the removal of the ability to sync devices with Fitbit Connect, access to offline music access has also been revoked. Fitbit Connect was the first software used to pair your Fitbit with your computer and upload your music library. Ironically, it’s this very software that enabled the original Fitbit to take the world by storm.

Alphabet has closed the ability for developers to create third-party apps for Fitbit OS, preventing new content from being created for the platform. Instead, the focus will be on Google’s own Wear OS, and future Fitbits may be relegated to slim trackers that don’t require a full operating system. Why does Google need a bigger Fitbit watch when it’s pouring so much money into developing its flagship Pixel Watch?

Ultimately, customers who purchase based on these features end up with a device that is radically different from what they originally purchased. To get these features back, you’ll need to upgrade to a Pixel Watch or purchase a different brand of device. His future Fitbit buyer will be pushed towards the Pixel Watch, allowing Google to get the most out of his Wear OS platform, all before he can say “Fitbit Sense 3.”

It’s no exaggeration to say that Fitbit devices have helped change the face of the fitness and wearables industry as we know it. No one gets excited about seeing email on their wrist anymore, but most of us want to be fitter and healthier and want to buy a device to do so.

Fitbit has done it. There are a lot of knockoffs out there today, but there was a time when Fitbit was smart about his fitness tracking, and McDonald’s was (and on the other side of the health scale) geared towards fast food. Fitbit will probably still be around in some form for a few more years, but it’s already as good as dead. Waiting for Alphabet to finally unplug and harvest the rest of its vital organs.

