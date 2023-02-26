Can Apple draw better maps than Google?





Apple Maps, the app that got you stuck in a cornfield and never got to your destination, is now better. It’s as if the app went through a self-improvement boot camp, shedding its old ways and emerging as a shiny new and improved navigation tool.

New updates to Apple Maps include the latest high-resolution imagery. If you look at Street View in Google Maps, the images you find may be months or even years old, but in Apple Maps, the lookaround feature is faster and keeps updating regularly. I’m here. Additionally, unlike Google Maps, where Street View and the map are independent, Apple Maps is more intuitive, and the look around perspective changes as you move the map, giving it a live feel that covers more detail. You can

Apple Maps also has a cleaner interface. Direction mode makes it easier with fewer labels and a better view of the road, less distracting for the driver. In India, Apple Maps uses MapmyIndias maps.

Interestingly, voice assistant Apples Siri also outperforms Google Assistant. This advantage is evident when comparing Apple Maps voice navigation. Instead of providing distance or length measurements, such as turn left after 50 meters, Apple Maps asks you to turn left at the next intersection in a more conversational or human way. This is definitely appreciated by users more than the machine-like Google version.

Apparently Apple is trying hard to be independent from Google. Apple’s Safari browser still uses Google as its default search engine, and Google pays Apple billions of dollars each year. Currently, Apple is working behind the scenes to develop its own search engine.

the struggle continues

One feature Apple Maps has long been ridiculed for is satellite and flyover imagery. You can now see a 3D view of the street when you tilt your perspective.

However, the 3D view is not yet available worldwide due to its small user base compared to Google. This is where Google takes the cake.

The result: Google recently announced that it is adding new AI features to its maps. Using Neural Radiation Fields (NeRF), Google leverages its vast photo library to create 3D experiences of him in multiple locations within the app. It’s currently only working in a few cities, but the popularity of the app will certainly make global rollout easier, perhaps faster than Apple’s. This comes after Google announced Immersive View last year.

Google Maps currently dominates the mobile maps market with 80% market share and over 1 billion users. Apple Maps is his second most popular among mobile users, with a market share of around 10-12%.

This will help you see why Apple Maps looks more basic: unlabeled locations. Most people use his Google Maps, which is why more and more businesses are registered on the platform. See the differences below.

Apple Maps is only available on the iPhone, so the community is very closed. Users can access Android through various browsers, but cannot initiate navigation. It doesn’t work offline and you can’t download parts of the map for later access. Google Maps, on the other hand, is platform independent and works on iOS as well.

However, this can be changed. Maps can be integrated into Android just like Apple Music is available on Android. But given the small user base and community, there must be a very solid reason for an Android user to want to move to her Apple product on her phone. The technology behind it has improved, but Google has taken a big step forward, too.

a faint hope

Since its release in 2004, Google Maps has automatically become the default choice when looking at a map of a coffee shop or looking up directions on a mobile phone. That same year, Microsoft’s Bing Maps (previously known as Microsoft Virtual Earth) was also launched, but it could not compete with what Google had to offer.

Apple Maps was released with iOS 6 in late 2012. Even after years of learning and developing from Google’s products and blaming Google for copying iOS and he creating Android, their map received a lot of criticism and rejection. In some cases, the instructions were even life-threatening, given its substandard capabilities and horrifying satellite imagery.

But over the years, a lot has changed. People in the Apple ecosystem have found Apple Maps to be a viable alternative to Google Maps. It took the company ten years from launch to finally develop something better for its users.

