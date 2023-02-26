Georgia Tech vs. Louisville Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Andy Demetra | Yellow Jacket Voice

When coaches do scout reports, they only look at talent, not records.

So, following that lead, set aside Louisville’s 4-24 record, 2-15 record in ACC play. Since his 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech on February 1, the Cardinals have beaten his No. 6 Virginia, beat Clemson at home by 10 points, and finished the road with league-leading Miami. In the game he shot 58% and popped up to 18 points. -9 lead against Duke on Monday. It may still qualify as a scary year in Derby City, but the Cardinals come to the McCamish Pavilion increasingly confident in their identities.

And Louisville coaches can say the same about Georgia Tech (11-17, 3-14 ACC). They had five straight games with better than average points per possession, back-to-back home wins in the ACC, and 40-minute fistfights on the road with Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

To paraphrase the old investment disclaimer, past performance is no guarantee of future play. His home finale on Saturday is expected to be a hotly contested one.

We have to have great energy and play really well on Saturday, said head coach Josh Pastner.

Louisville has lost 17 straight road games since beating Tech at McCamish last January.

A game you can play with a razor’s edge, and will it help tip Georgia Tech for a Senior Day victory? Legends Sports’ Georgia Tech Sports Network).

Lance Terry played all 40 minutes in each of Tech’s ACC victories. (Photo by Danny Kurnick)

In another sign of improvement, Louisville averaged 49% on the field and 39% from 3-point over the past four games. Even more impressive is that his opponents (Miami, Virginia, Clemson, Duke) rank his 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 7th in his ACC in defensive efficiency.

Leading the way is 6-3 guard El Ellis (18.1 points average, 4.6 points average), the ACC’s Co-Player of the Week, who scored 31 points in the card win over Clemson. One of his top check scorers in his heat in the ACC, he’s an athletic finisher with a knack for doing tough pull-ups. One of his favorite actions is his screen down post his player. The post player sprints from the block to the top of the key to set the Ellis screen. The Cardinals also acquired 6-10, 250-pound Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (7.3ppg, 5.6rpg).

El Ellis Last 4 matches

PPG: 25.8FG%: 55.3%3pt.%: 48.0%FT%: 90.4%

As Louisville leveled its dribbling drive-heavy offense, the team could no longer afford to load Ellis. At 6.8m tall, his JJ Trainer has scored his 16th in consecutive games, making his 7th of his last 10 threes. At 6 feet 8 inches, JaeLyn Withers (42.9% 3pt.) scored his season-high 19 points against Tech in Louisville, though he only had two points against Duke. Guard Mike James (9.3 points) can also rip and shoot bounces.

Despite their record, the Cardinals rank a stunning fifth in the ACC for their 3-point percentage (35.6%) in conference play. They’ve also curbed recent turnovers that have been a source of season-long frustration for Cardinals fans. They also needed to get the ball 50-50 and a minus 14 margin didn’t help Techs provoke in the first meeting. did not.

*****

Impressive turnarounds that may have been overlooked on Tuesday:

In Atlanta against Pittsburgh, the Yellow Jackets posted their second-worst 2-point field goal percentage of the season.

In the rematch, they finished with the second-highest percentage of the season.

2pt. FG%

Jan 14 vs. Pittsburgh – 32.4% (12/37) 21 Pittsburgh – 63.0% (17/27)

The Jackets target a similar 180 against the Cardinals, who have long, athletic guards and a barred size below. ).

Tech didn’t have Deivon Smith or Lance Terry, but they need to do a better job of getting below the free throw line against the Louisville zone. Can Techs’ ball move test Louisville’s defensive discipline and size down? Can you avoid the shaky shots you use to

*****

It was a reluctant but necessary move when Josh Pastner pursed his lips and subbed Lance Terry after he picked up his third foul at the 12:04 mark in the first half against Pittsburgh. It also set an ominous tone to Chance for Yellow Jackets.

No pressure on Lance, but he played 40 minutes in every Georgia Tech ACC victory.

Miles Kelly had a career-high 6 3s and 24 points in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Brandon Chmura)

The opening minutes didn’t offer much foreshadowing.

Miles Kelly missed the first four shots as Georgia Tech beat Pittsburgh 15-7. As a bonus, he picked up his two fouls and twisted his leg while contesting his shot for a three-pointer.

Clearly, the slow start didn’t scare him. Kelly finished with his career-high 24 points, including a career-high six 3-3s on 13 attempts.

His career night also included a 2-2 outing at the free-throw line, which quietly advanced Kelly towards a school record. After Tuesday’s performance, Kelly raised his free-throw percentage for the season to 88.9%, passing Anthony Morrow for the best average in school history.

Best Single Season FT%PlayerYearFT%FTM-FTAMiles Kelly2022-2388.90%40-45Anthony Morrow2005-0688.70%63-71Mark Price1982-8387.70%93-106

Although he hasn’t made enough free throws to qualify for the ACC or NCAA leaderboards, Georgia Tech considers anyone who was a regular part of the rotation to be eligible for the school’s record books. Admits. His accuracy may have to translate to the rest of the team on Saturday: Louisville have made a staggering 87.5% (77 of 88) of their free throws in their last six games. successful.

*****

Perhaps they’ve left it out of his online bio out of modesty, but Louisville innocently lists sophomore guard Hershey Miller as Percy Miller’s son.

Like Percy Master P Miller, he is a legendary rapper and music producer.

However, Hershey Miller names Travis Scott as his favorite musician in his online bio.

*****

You are now ready to go. I hope you are too. Join Legend Sports for pre-game coverage on the Georgia Tech Sports Network starting at 1:30 PM ET. See you at McCamish at the end of the year.

-advertisement-

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets are champions at the highest level of collegiate athletics. Helps you compete for ships. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

About Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball

After six seasons under head coach Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship in 2021 and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years. A member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, Tech has won the ACC Championship four times (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times, and made the Final Four twice (1990 2004) played. Connect with Georgia Tech Mens Basketball on social media by liking our Facebook page or following us on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more on Tech Basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/inside-the-chart-georgia-tech-vs-louisville-022523/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos