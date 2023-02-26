How to enable memory saver and energy saver in Google Chrome





Google Chrome has added two new features to improve performance and extend battery life for desktop users. Here’s how to run them:

Google Chrome for desktop has two new features that improve performance and extend battery life. Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser. It also has some nice features like a built-in password manager and the ability to sync data between devices linked to the same Google account. However, the browser is also notorious for being resource-hungry compared to its rivals.

To improve Chrome’s performance, Google is rolling out two new features to the browser. One of them is Memory Saver. If you don’t know its name yet, it helps users save computer memory by deactivating tabs that haven’t been used in a while. Another feature is Energy Saver, which Google says helps users extend their computer’s battery life by reducing image capture and background tasks. Both features can be easily enabled on Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks.

Maximize Chrome performance on desktop

Both features require you to be running Chrome Desktop Browser version 110 or higher.To turn on memory saver, open your Chrome browser and click the three-dot button[設定]Choose.in the left pane[パフォーマンス]Click. If you don’t see it, maximize the window or click the hamburger button (three vertical lines) in the top left corner. Click the toggle in front of “Memory Saver” to turn it on or off.

Users can also turn Energy Saver on or off on this page. However, Energy Saver only works when the device is running on battery power or the battery level is low. The user has to choose which of the two options they prefer. When enabled, visual effects such as smooth scrolling and video frame rate are limited. When memory saver is on, the browser deactivates inactive tabs. This way things like games and active tabs used for streaming can run smoothly. When the user tries to access an inactive tab, it will automatically reload. Certain tabs may not be deactivated, such as tabs with active audio or video playback, or tabs with partially filled forms.

In addition, Chrome also allows users to add sites they want to always be active. To add a site, go to memory saver as above and click[追加]Click the button to include your favorite sites that should always be active. Users should see a speedometer icon in the address bar of tabs that were previously rendered inactive and then reloaded. Chrome will also tell the user how much memory has been freed when the tab is inactive. These two new features should improve performance for Google Chrome users.

