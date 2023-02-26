Google AI Survey | Parents of Minor Children | Online | Online | Multi-Day Study





Welcome to the latest research on Google’s camera products and services.

The purpose of this research is to help educate Google’s AI on different skin colors, ages, and many other demographics.

This is distance online learning, a continuous 14-day video collection in which you record 34 short video clips of yourself doing various poses and activities inside and outside your home. I will send you a tripod for recording these videos. Video clips (with audio) include a variety of typical human behaviors, such as walking, sitting, crouching, and spontaneously making certain sounds.

Joining takes about 4 hours. He has a two-week video data review period before receiving his reward to ensure the video meets the qualifications.

We mainly take classes in groups of 2 to 4 people, but we are also considering applying individually! You can invite more than one family member (or friend) to participate in this study. We welcome everyone from 2 years old to over 70 years old.

Details: Location: From Home When: Until April 2023 Rewards: $200 per person (4 x 200 if 4 members of a household participate, as each member of the household counts as 1) + tripod can hold!!

Referral Fee: This study requires more individuals.If you refer a study participant (of your family) who is 70 years of age or older, you will receive a $50 referral fee upon successful completion of their video. receive. data review.

If you are interested, please complete this pre-screening questionnaire.

If you pass, we will contact you by phone or email.

