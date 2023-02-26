IIT Madras Establishes 100 Million Innovation & Entrepreneurship Fund





The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) will set up an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fund of INR 10 crore to support start-ups. IIT Madras will set up an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fund of Rs 100 crore. Clore supporting student and faculty efforts to found startups. ” These were “one of the overarching goals set by the Institute in its strategic plan for the period 2022-27. rational research,” he said.

IIT-M said it has regularly developed and followed strategic plans for more than 20 years.

“By the end of this planning period, the institute will significantly upgrade and enhance its infrastructure to support its ambitious programme, a satellite campus of IIT-M located approximately 36km from the main campus. The Discovery Campus is home to a growing number of professional, world-class research facilities,” said the release.

Professor V Kamakoti, Director of the Institute, said: As part of this vision, we would like to involve students from all over India, especially from rural India. “

Regarding the Strategic Plan 2022-27, Pawan K Goenka, Chairman of the Board of IIT Madras, said the plan will usher in the next phase of the institution’s quest for global excellence. The Institute is also planning new programs and academic outreach for him over the next five years.

They include the introduction of hybrid and online graduate programs, and standing interdisciplinary PG programs in current fields such as health policy studies, computational linguistics, disability studies, environmental humanities, digital humanities, and medical humanities. Includes raising.

