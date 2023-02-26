International commitment to the life sciences industry raises the importance of technology to accelerate innovation





Hyderabad: The 20th edition of Asia’s largest life sciences and healthcare convention, BioAsia, saw an ambitious second day of deliberations among the world’s largest healthcare stakeholders. The event saw high-profile deliberations among governments, businesses, veteran healthcare leaders, academia and emerging companies to discuss global healthcare challenges. His second day at BioAsia included a strategic discussion on the exponential impact of the convergence of technology and life sciences on opportunities across all global industrial challenges.

The second day of BioAsia 2023 featured five panel discussions and a chat with Dr. Sumbul Desai, Vice President of Health, Apple, USA, and Dr. Sangita Reddy, Co-Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, India. The panel discussed the key pillars that will power the global growth of the Life Sciences industry. Inaugural panel discussion on Data, Analytics and Technology to Transform Pharmaceutical R&D: Redefining Innovation will delve into the benefits of using data analytics and technology throughout the R&D process and the opportunities this presents for India I was. Follow-up panels on India for India and India for world: Where does quality stand? will enthusiastically address the challenges facing India in terms of drug and device quality as the distinguished panel tackles solutions to these challenges. focused. Third Panel on Medical Technology Penetration: What’s Next? Leaders discuss ways to leverage India’s unique IT strengths to enable India to continue building power in the medical device ecosystem I’m witnessing the Experts commented on how this powerful IT industry contributes to drug registration and tackles the problem of counterfeit medicines at a panel on Integrated Healthcare: The Future of Care Delivery Models. Another key panel on Transforming Global Supply Chains discussed his sustainability practices for manufacturing and supply chains and his adoption of ESG as a culture.

KT Ramarao, Minister of Industry, Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana, delivered the graduation ceremony and praised the huge impact created by BioAsia. He said BioAsia, one of Asia’s largest life science events, has witnessed the biggest event of the year in terms of the impact it has generated. Over the past two days he has attended over 2,000 delegates, 175 exhibitors and startups, representatives from 50 countries and over 2,000 of his B2B meetings. What excites me is the way ahead and the possibilities of how technology can act as a power multiplier to help the life sciences industry innovate and scale when it comes to its ambitions. I am excited to see how a young India, a rich resource, human capital, can start working on world-class innovation.

I am excited about the opportunities India presents in terms of scale in terms of manufacturing medical devices, pharmaceuticals and life sciences products of all kinds. I am a firm believer in his three I mantras: innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth. These 3Is have the potential to make the 4th I India a real powerhouse of capable first world countries in the future, he added.

The second day of BioAsia concluded with a special startup showcase with 76 outstanding participants from Japan and abroad. Five startups with the most innovative and futuristic products and services were selected by an excellent jury.

1. Exobot Dynamics Pvt Ltd – Exobot develops bionic limbs, exoskeletons and assistive devices to improve the health and performance of disabled, sick and healthy individuals.

2. Lambdagen Therapeutics Lambdagen Therapeutics Singapore collaborates with MD Anderson University Cancer Center, USA to develop a personalized brain tumor myeloid cell-based cancer vaccine using LambdaGens proprietary non-viral genome engineering technology pipeline Aiming to be

3. Pratibha Healthkon – Telangana health and medical technology start-up, positioning itself as a leading solution provider and open innovation partner to companies in the primary care sector. to PHC within the community.

4. Ramja Genosensor – Ramja is the world’s first paper-based device that can detect infections and antimicrobial resistance in just 90 minutes.

5. SatyaRX Pharma Innovations Pvt Ltd – A drug discovery company focused on the discovery and development of new drugs for cancer. The company is focused on the global anticancer drug market and has developed specific expertise in DNA damage response pathways.

IAS Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for Industry and Commerce, Telangana Government, added: 2023, as the year to physically host BioAsia, is an important step towards greatly enhancing cooperation and understanding between industry, academia and government. The Government of Telangana is the proud organizer of this monumental platform and we are confident it will spark the beginning of groundbreaking partnerships and innovations.

Commenting on BioAsia’s ongoing sessions, Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Telangana Life Sciences, Telangana State Government, said: Nothing can replace the power of face-to-face knowledge sharing and collaboration that takes place every year at BioAsia. The last two days of the Global Biobusiness Conference have witnessed important and useful deliberations. Conference panels are designed to showcase global healthcare-related topics. We believe these discussions will open the door to further discoveries, partnerships and business collaborations among innovators around the world in their quest for Healthcare for All.

IT and Industry Minister @KTRBRS spoke at the commencement ceremony of #BioAsia2023, the largest and most successful Bio-Asia ever. pic.twitter.com/brthQXPwH5

IT, Industry, Massachusetts and UD Minister, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) Feb 25, 2023

