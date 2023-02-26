Men’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball closed out the first half with a 23-8 win over Louisville, 83-67, at the McCamish Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. With eight consecutive wins on Senior Day, Tech won his fourth straight at the Thriller Dome as he capped off the home portion of the 2022-23 schedule.

Georgia Tech trailed 24-22 with eight minutes left in the first half, but a 23-8 spurt in the final 7:31 of the period gave the Yellow Jackets a commanding 45-32 lead at the break. Did. A 13-point halftime advantage was his Techs biggest in his ACC games this season.

Louisville cut the Jackets lead to five points at 66-61 with less than five minutes remaining, but after a timeout, Tech responded with a classic three-point play by Kyle Sturdevant (Norcross, GA/Norcross HS). rice field. A huge blocked shot by Jaron Moore (Birmingham, AL/Gardendale HS) and a second by Moore on the other side. It was less than a minute. The Cardinals never got closer than 7 the rest of the way.

Playing his last home game for White and Gold, Javon Franklin (Little Rock, Arkansas/Parkview Magnet HS) finished with 21 points (7 of 11 shooting from the field and 7 of 7 shooting from the field) at Georgia Tech. times). 10 from the free throw line) and 13 rebounds (including 5 on the offensive grass). The double-double ranked him 4th in the last 7 games for Franklins and 7th on the season.

Sturdevant also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists for Georgia Tech. This was Josh’s first point-assist double-double by his jacket since Josh’s Heath vs. North Carolina State in 2017.

Miles Kelly (Stone Mountain, GA/Parkview HS) and Lance Terry (College Park, GA/The Heritage School) rounded out the four jackets in double digits with 19 and 17 points respectively.

As a team, Georgia Tech shot 48.2% (27-of-56) from the field, including 41.4% (12-of-29) from three-point range. His goal percentage on the field of 48.2% was a season high for the Yellows in an ACC game and his third highest for the entire season. After not shooting 40% in five of six games from Jan. 14 to Feb. 14. 1, Tech has made at least 40% of his shots in his 7th consecutive contest.

Tech kicks off the final week of the regular season on Tuesday with a visit to Syracuse. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised locally on ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Barry Sports South, Georgia).

Ja’Von Franklin scored two game-high 21 points against Louisville on Saturday. (Photo by Danny Kurnick)

