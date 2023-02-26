Google’s Last of Us marketing stunt is clever





HBO’s The Last of Us is blossoming from Google through some very fun and dynamic marketing stunts that occur when users perform specific searches.

The Last of Us is arguably one of HBO’s biggest successes of 2023. She warms the hearts of her fans as she travels.

Besides enjoying high ratings each week, HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us has been raved about by critics, avid gamers of Naughty Dog properties, and casual viewers. The Last of Us continues to grow in popularity, but his HBO isn’t the only company to capitalize on the show’s success. Google enjoys it too, as evidenced by their marketing stunts that influence audience searches.

Google Spreads Cordyceps

Google’s marketing gimmicks are for desktop platforms such as Windows, macOS, Linux and ChromeOS, and mobile platforms such as iOS and Android. When a user searches his Google for “The Last of Us,” a red mushroom appears at the bottom of the screen. The user then clicks or taps the mushroom, or simply taps it using the “Enter” button on the keyboard. This will display the fungal infection at the bottom of the screen.

Initially, a small area is covered with cordyceps, but if the user continues to click or press the “Enter” key, the infection will cover most of the screen. You can remove the fungus by clicking the little red “X” button to the left of the mushroom icon. There are also buttons on the right to ‘share’ the experience on social media.

Google takes a creative approach to The Last of Us story

Interestingly, the digital fungus isn’t as nasty as the show’s infected, and repeatedly pressing the mushroom won’t spawn bloaters. It’s Google tapping into the heart of pop culture, much like it did in . Google also commemorates icons such as Martin Luther King Jr., and Google Doodles recognize different cultures on important days such as his World Steel Panday in the Caribbean in August. However, this infection is more nasal and directly related to The Last of Us storyline.

Mushrooms were featured in the first episode, with scientists discussing nature pushing back humanity and overpopulation. I didn’t know that it could evolve, possess and transform humans, and become a ferocious monster with various designations such as being a clicker. Seeing that he can return to the Firefly ties into Joel’s hope that Ellie’s blood could be sampled by Firefly.

When Tess died believing that Ellie could create a vaccine with the help of fireflies, Joel assumed the mission. When it comes to users sharing their gimmicks on social media, it’s the cheeky play of sending something viral, “infecting” your friend list with gratitude, and nodding to the show’s part-time job changing people. Ultimately, this clever stunt is a reminder that Google loves to innovate in a timely and appropriate way, and that its engineers are all on Ellie and Joel’s perilous journey. .

The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

