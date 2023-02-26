Editorial: The Amazon Effect





Building construction in Arlington usually doesn’t reverberate well beyond the surrounding area. But when a worker recently installed the last beam on Virginia Tech’s new innovation on the top floor of his campus, it’s known to have reached a pinnacle in the construction industry and a landmark that resonates throughout the Commonwealth. It was an event.

A new graduate campus focused on computer engineering and computer science comes as a result of Amazon’s 2018 decision to establish a second headquarters in Northern Virginia.

The campus is more than a pipeline for employment with giant online retailers, it is a powerful marketing tool for attracting computing companies eager to share Virginia’s wealth of talent. It also promises to be a gateway to high-tech careers for students across the Commonwealth.

It’s impossible to gauge the federal impact of Amazon’s new headquarters, for one thing, the actual facility has yet to open. It is scheduled for later this year. But the company’s decision to locate in northern Virginia will have all sorts of direct and indirect impacts that are difficult to quantify, even over the long term.

For example, construction is underway on Amazon’s $2.5 billion campus in Crystal City, with significant investments in the community. The company has committed to hiring his 25,000 employees at an average salary of $150,000, and the General Assembly has approved his package of incentives totaling $750 million in 2018. The package relies on Amazon fulfilling its promise, paying $22,000 for each of his first 25,000 jobs and $15,564 for each subsequent job. , up to 12,850 additional jobs.

This injects huge sums of money into local, regional and state economies as people join the corporate workforce and spend on things like housing, food and other purchases. There are concerns that it will drive already astronomical rents higher and have a knock-on effect.

One of the key aspects of Virginia’s attraction to Amazon has been employee education. Northern Virginia has one of the highest levels of education of any region the company reviewed. This meant that there were many employees ready to move to the new headquarters and start working.

This is a testament to Commonwealth University’s emphasis on programs such as computer science and computer engineering, which tech companies like Amazon rely on for talent.

Virginia used it to highlight the strength of its colleges and K-12 public schools when pitching to Amazon. State officials have also pledged to invest heavily in expanding the number of students who have access to these programs and who graduate with the skill sets needed for these types of jobs.

This came in the form of a 20-year, $1.1 billion package for an additional 25,000 to 35,000 students to pursue degrees in computer science and related fields. Called the Tech Talent Investment Program, the program helped build partnerships with colleges and community colleges across the Commonwealth.

Virginia is also investing millions of dollars to expand STEM and computer education in K-12 schools, funding the training and equipment needs of teachers to pursue those careers. We are giving our students a head start. Amazon is also donating millions of dollars to Richmond-based computer science education nonprofit CodeVA to do its vital work. Preparing more Virginia students for these jobs of the future couldn’t be more important.

Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus is just one part of this rather complex machine, but how is Virginia making the Commonwealth a premier destination for tech’s most valuable and successful companies? It’s a powerful symbol that indicates if you’ve turned around.

The roof-topping ceremony may be a minor milestone, but it’s another sign of progress and should inspire hope for the future.

