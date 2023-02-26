How to migrate data from Google Workspace using Google Takeout





Google Workspace is a set of productivity and collaboration tools for the workplace. Google offers plans for businesses and organizations of all sizes, from sole proprietorships to large global enterprises. Google also offers Google Workspace for Education. It’s a suite of Google services and tools for K-12 schools, homeschool cooperatives, and higher education institutions.

Google Workspace, formerly G Suite, is Google’s version of Microsoft 365 Business. Google Data Export is a free tool that allows you to transfer data from Google to another platform such as Microsoft 365, or from one Google Workspace account to another. It also gives you the option to transfer your data to several other cloud storage services or download it directly to your computer.

Takeout can transfer data directly from 54 Google products to another cloud storage service such as OneDrive, Box or Dropbox. If you want to continue using Google’s services, you can also transfer the data to a new account associated with the person’s Gmail account or to Google Drive. If you want to download the data,[エクスポートの作成]You can optionally archive the data into a ZIP file and download it to your local storage.

Google Workspace has a dedicated Data Export tool similar to Google Data Export, but only accessible to Super Admins through the Admin console. Admins typically use it to transfer data of users, such as former employees, from one account to another existing account within the same organization. This can also be achieved in Google Data Export via export and import.

Google Data Export also allows users to download or migrate data directly, but administrators must allow the option to use the app. If you don’t see the option to export data, ask your administrator to change your permissions to allow access.

The focus is on migrating data from Google Workspace using Google Data Export, not the Data Export Tool.

How to start migrating to Google Workspace

Before you start, make sure Google Data Export is the right choice for you. If you only transfer or download small amounts of data from a single Google app, such as Google Drive, consider manually moving your Drive files. It makes it easier to prevent data loss and ensure options like sharing permissions and revision history are preserved.

Google Data Export is a good option for migrating Google Drive data stored in multiple folders and data from multiple Google services such as Gmail, Google Photos, Google Chat, and Google Play Store. First, decide what data you need and its file format. A variety of Google-specific file formats, such as Google Sheets and Docs, allow you to export to other file formats such as Microsoft Excel, DOCS, or more generic formats. PDF, CSV, etc.

Sign in to your Google account using your Gmail or Google Workspace account and go to takeout.google.com. Sometimes you don’t want to download data from all Google services.[すべて選択解除], and select the checkboxes next to the data you want to export or migrate. The services that provide it are[複数の形式]There is a button called Click this to make sure the file is in the desired format. For each file type he can only select one format. For example, Google Docs can be exported as PDF or DOCX, but not both. Scroll to the bottom of the list and select the data you want to export, then[次のステップ]Make sure the transfer is ready before clicking .

If you only have a small amount of data, or if you’re sure your data is ready to be exported, skip to Choose how to transfer or download your data with Google Data Export. Google Data Export isn’t perfect. We recommend that you read on to make sure your data is ready before you start the transfer. This is especially true for data located in Google Drive.

How to prepare Google Drive data for migration to Google Workspace

Google Drive data export can be your biggest headache if you don’t spend time preparing your data first. Creating an export leaves the original file in Google Drive, but there are a few things you should know before exporting.

Recent changes are not included in the download archive. Plan a day to export your data. Please select a period of no changes between the time you requested the download and the time the archive was created. This usually completes within 24-48 hours, but may take several days to complete. Create a dedicated folder in My Drive for the data you’re working on. This will ensure that all subsequent changes will be downloaded together in one place. After you receive your Google Data Export export archive, you can download the folder directly from Google Drive. Take a screenshot of the folder structure. Large folders may be split into multiple ZIP files on download, which must be manually combined. Having your data mapped and your folder structure at hand makes things easier. Check file and folder permissions. Access to restricted shared files is granted through the account originally used by the sharer. This will not transfer to your new account. Also, if you delete your Google Account after migrating your data, you won’t be able to access a lot of your data. If you are unable to request access to a new account,[私と共有], select the shared drive, and then manually download or transfer the files you still want to access. Copy the file you want to export to My Drive. Before requesting an archive, make sure everything you want to export is in My Drive.file is[マイ ドライブ]not[共有アイテム]the file will not be included in the archive.

If you can’t take ownership of a shared file and request access again, you can keep the file by manually downloading it or exporting it to another file format, such as PDF. Alternatively, you can make a copy of the file. This is because the copied files are owned by you and are no longer shared. If all else fails and it’s a document or spreadsheet, use the copy and paste feature to copy it to a new document or sheet.

Other issues to consider when using Google Data Export

Gmail labels are not exported with headers in a format recognized by other email clients. These are saved as X-Gmail-Labels headers, so even if you import the emails into another Gmail account, they won’t look good. If you have a lot of labels and sublabels, it’s a good idea to merge them and remove the sublabels.Another option is Gmail’s[設定]in the menu[転送]and[POP/IMAP]is to use options.

Google Sites, Google Forms, Google Analytics, and other Google services cannot be migrated using Google Data Export. For example, you may need to move your Google Analytics property from one account to another. Some features within Google services supported by Takeout will not be migrated. For example, Google Meet links, video and audio meeting links for appointments, and Google Calendar reminders. Some files created by Google services may lose metadata.

It is important to understand the file size you choose for your archive export. Exports larger than the selected file size will be split into multiple files. For example, if you export 50 GB of Google Drive data and choose 2 GB, you will receive 25 ZIP files. If you have a folder larger than 2 GB in Google Drive, the files in that folder will be split into multiple ZIP files that you will need to stitch together.

If you have files over 2GB (such as 4k videos), choose a larger file size. One thing to consider for large file sizes is that some external drives have limits on the size of files that can be transferred. This can be a problem if you store your data on an external drive and keep it compressed in the downloaded format. Some older external hard drives, flash drives, and SD cards have a file size limit of 4 GB when formatted with Fat32.

Choose to transfer or download data with Google Data Export

Your data is set and ready to export. I am ready to take the next step,[次のステップ]Click the button. Now choose what you want to do with that data.

Google Data Export prompts you to select file type, frequency, and destination.The default destination is[ダウンロード リンクをメールで送信]is. This option downloads the file and uploads it to the destination. You can also ask Google to transfer your data to another Google Drive or his cloud storage service like Dropbox, OneDrive, Box, etc. If your destination is one of these services, click the dropdown menu to select it.[頻度]and[エクスポートを 1 回]Leave as is or choose to auto-export every 2 months for a year. Select the file type and size. If you are not familiar with TGZ files, you can leave the default zip file selected. Click the dropdown menu that says 2GB and select a file size. Choose 10GB to cover large files such as 4K videos.[エクスポートの作成]Click the button. You’ll see export progress messages from Google and receive a confirmation email when the export is complete.

File type and file size options are limited, so if you are unfamiliar with TGZ file archives, we recommend using the default ZIP archive file type. Opening TGZ files on Windows computers requires additional software, but large file sizes have no additional limitations like his ZIP files.

ZIP file archives have the advantage that they can be opened on almost any computer without any additional software. If you choose a file size greater than 2GB, it will be compressed using zip64, which may not work natively on older operating systems. Some third-party apps can be used to uncompress, but they are not built into the operating system.

Data migration solutions for small businesses (and large enterprises too!)

If you don’t have a large business or institution, Google Takeout could be a good solution for migrating your data from Google Workspace. However, if you have many employees and a lot of data to store in your Google service, you should use the managed export tool. Google Data Export is very useful for individuals and small businesses without IT expertise.

Google data export is easy as long as you prepare before starting the export. Downloading and transferring data is easy, but getting it back is the hard part.

