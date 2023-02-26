Chinese spies expose vulnerabilities in US technology





The Chinese spy balloon passing over Montana should serve as a clear wake-up call to all Americans about the Chinese government’s increasingly aggressive and hostile stance toward our country. China has made no secret of its plans to replace the United States as the world’s superpower and its strides to overtake the United States in terms of economic power and technological superiority.

We are in competition with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and we cannot afford to lose. Fortunately, the United States, at least for the foreseeable future, has a major edge over the CCP as the world leader in technological innovation.

Our economy is bigger and more powerful, our military is more sophisticated. Staying ahead economically and militarily is key to preventing the CCP worldview from taking over. In other words, we need to maintain our technological superiority.

The CCP is also aware of this fact. They have invested heavily in developing their own tech sector, which has cloned American companies such as TikTok and Huawei. They also use state-sanctioned cyberattacks and intellectual property theft to undermine American competitors.

But most worrying is China’s threats about Taiwan, a small island nation about 100 miles off China’s coastline.

None of these are idle threats. In fact, the Chinese Communist Party has made it a priority to overtake the United States as the world’s technology leader by 2035.

Thankfully, the centrally planned, state-backed approach that China is taking cannot beat the bottom-up entrepreneurial approach that has made the United States one of the world’s leading economic and military powers. That is, unless you pursue an anti-innovation policy with one hand tied behind your back. Unfortunately, that is exactly what some parts of Congress are trying to get America to do to limit the tech sector’s ability to advance America’s innovation.

Congress is now considering proposals to undermine the tech sector by exposing it to new, heavy-handed and short-sighted regulations that make innovation in the country even more difficult. Undermining the tech sector as the CCP attacks intensify is the worst thing we can do.

We are in a technological arms race where competitors do whatever it takes to increase their chances of gaining an edge. Increasing the regulatory burden on domestic tech companies will only make competition easier for the CCP.

Instead, we must consolidate American dominance while further cracking down on CCP-sponsored intellectual property theft and cyberattacks against American companies.

Military support to Taiwan needs to be increased to protect Taiwan’s microchip industry. At the same time, we need to increase production of US-made chips and reduce our exposure to imported technology. Above all, we need to remove the regulatory hurdles that hold back tech companies.

America will undoubtedly see further aggression against our country by the Chinese Communist Party. Their aerial surveillance exposure may pale in comparison to the massive data collection they are performing through other applications. The time has come for our country to take seriously the threat of the CCP. It starts with Congress enacting policies to strengthen our nation’s technology sector.

David Howard is a former Senator from Montana who represented the 29th district of the Senate. He lives in Park City.

