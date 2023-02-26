Hardware Engineering Winter Intern at Google India





About Google

Google provides internet-related services and products, including online advertising technology, search, cloud computing, software and hardware. Google has over 50 of his offices and over 10,000 employees in India. The company’s first India office he established in 2009. Google’s largest campus outside the US is the Bengaluru campus, which employs more than 7,000 people.

Google’s mission is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and usable. We do this by providing search services that make it easy to find the right information, by creating effective advertising solutions, and by building products that users trust, such as Gmail and Google Chrome.

your role

As a hardware engineering intern, you will design, develop and deploy the next generation of consumer hardware. Google’s Consumer Hardware Silicon Division (Chips) builds optimized chips (SoCs and ASICs) for Google-branded consumer devices.

As part of this team, you will apply your diverse engineering experience to find solutions to various engineering problems. Additionally, as an electrical engineer, you will participate in concept design, analysis and prototyping.

Responsibilities: Work with the team to develop chips that are optimized for power and performance. Contributed to chip design, verification and silicon implementation. Collaborate with local and remote teams in automating design flows. Training and Development Google provides excellent training opportunities for employees looking to advance their careers. This includes learning about data science and machine learning through internal programs and partnerships with companies like Udacity and Coursera.salary and benefits

The company’s Hardware Engineering Intern – Winterin’s annual salary ranges from INR 5.0 to INR 6.3 LPA. (Source: AmbitionBox).

Google benefits from:

Health Insurance Retirement, Equity and Savings Cover Vacations Family and Parental Leave Family Support Wellness and Community Travel and Transportation G-Suite Essentials Work-Life Balance

Working days are usually from Monday to Friday. Bain offers hybrid work options with flexible working hours. A good platform to learn about multitasking. A variety of workplace options and innovative tools help you balance work and personal life and stay globally connected.

Culture and Atmosphere Google has a strong engineering culture focused on innovation and making things better for the world. They hire people who want to change the world for the better through technology. Google offers many perks to its employees, such as free meals, fitness classes, and childcare services.about you

To apply for this position, you must meet the following criteria:

Minimum qualifications:

You are currently enrolled in an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree program or have post-secondary or electrical engineering training experience. Experience in hardware or electrical engineering Experience with design concepts and computer hardware architecture. You can work full-time for at least 6 months outside of your university semesters.How to apply

To apply for this position, simply click the “Pre-Register” button and we will notify you when the position is active and the application process has begun.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://in.prosple.com/graduate-employers/google-india/jobs-internships/hardware-engineering-winter-intern The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

