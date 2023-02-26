Bullpen Gives Jacket Series Baseball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Timely Hits





Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS freshman catcher Tyler Minnick had a perfect hit and a run after Stephen Reid’s homer beat Bale Biter in the fourth on the way to No. 22 Georgia Tech, which won the series 10-4 on Saturday. Jackson Finley won an afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium’s McNeath Baseball Field.

Reed took the first pitch of the at-bat deep and hit a two-run homer to tie it at four and give the Yellow Jackets (5–0) their first hit of the day. Minnick then doubled down the left field line and a sprinting Finley scored from the first.

The Tech then padded the lead with an eighth-inning home run off Angelo Dyspina, with two-run shots and a home run in the second, and a three-run bomb by Jack Rubenstein for his first home run of the season.

On the mound, starter RHP Logan McGuire was unable to go beyond 1.1 innings due to injury and called on RHP Eden Finatelli to provide the necessary innings. Finateri (1-0) pitched 4.2 innings, giving up only 1 run on 3 hits and making the first decision of the year with 4 strikeouts and no walks.

LHP Cody Carweil then added another shutdown inning that included a perfectly run pickoff before handing it over to RHP Terry Busse with a 1-run game in the eighth.

Busse again dominated, earning his third save in many appearances, throwing six outs with no hits or walks, punching out three and slamming the door.

The Golden Eagles (2-4) were led by Theo Bryant IV, who went 2-3 with a solo homer. LHP Reese McDuffie (0-1) took the loss, and in the third inning he allowed four runs as he hit four.

Georgia Tech will wrap up the series with Tennessee Tech on Sunday, February 26th. The first pitch is set for 1:00 pm and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Multimedia:

Post-match press conference (coach hall)

around social media

Series Clinch 6-0 pic.twitter.com/5MuAZ6fsRj

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 25, 2023

Jack Rubenstein #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/hNkWZBCbGO

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 25, 2023

A GELLO SHOT OFF THE SPEAKER [email protected] | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/ZSPN6oZwZa

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 25, 2023

@Aeden_Finateri now has 5 K’s pic.twitter.com/MqaMufKZ0o

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 25, 2023

strike. and. [email protected] TylerMinnick7 running Jackson doubles his Finley and Tech takes the lead!pic.twitter.com/kOvqkZx1tn

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 25, 2023

Just Like That!! @stephennreid scored a 2-run BLAST to tie! pic.twitter.com/pBEWCXju7T

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 25, 2023

McGuire strikes out early on #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/6mWrcF6RXu

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 25, 2023

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets are champions at the highest level of collegiate athletics. Helps you compete for ships. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest news from the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook and Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/bullpen-timely-hitting-gives-jackets-series/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos