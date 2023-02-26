Amid layoffs, Google fires trash-cleaning robot: report





In January, Alphabet Inc announced it would cut 6% of its workforce.

Recent layoffs have affected thousands of workers around the world. But now it seems that robots are part of it too. Alphabet’s newest subsidiary, Everyday Robots, is a team that has trained more than 100 wheeled, one-armed robots to clean cafeteria tables, sort trash, and open doors. However, according to Wired’s report, Google announced the closure as part of budget cuts sweeping through its parent company.

Denise Gamboa, Director of Marketing and Communications, Everyday Robots, said:

It was a subsidiary of Alphabet’s X Moonshot Labs, a secret research and development facility founded by Google in 2010.

The outlet added that those costs were very expensive for Alphabet, with more speculative “other bets” such as Everyday Robots and Waymo losing $6.1 billion last year. Alphabet’s overall profit fell 21% to $60 billion. Since then, activist investors have pushed the company to cut rates.

Note that Alphabet has not disclosed which assets and team members of Everyday Robots will be transferred to other research teams.

In January, Alphabet Inc announced it would cut about 12,000 jobs or 6% of its workforce. CEO Sundar Pichai told staff in a memo that the company was reviewing its products, people and priorities, leading to job cuts across geographies and technology areas. It expanded rapidly for better times, but now faces a “different economic reality.”

“The fact that these changes affect the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that have brought us here,” Pichai said.

Job cuts at the company impacted the hiring team, some corporate functions, engineering and product teams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/amid-lay-offs-google-now-fires-robots-who-cleaned-trash-report-3815448

