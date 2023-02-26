work is not filled





The governments of Martinsville and Henry County are seeking to fill key positions in various departments, but efforts to fill these positions have not yielded the results they have achieved over the past few years.

At Martinsville, these positions include Assistant City Manager, Assistant Property Appraiser, City Engineer, Community Development Director, City Attorney, Firefighter (full-time and part-time), Public Works Director, and Part-time Code Compliance Inspector. , police officers, real estate and state income tax representatives, utility maintenance workers, and sewer operator trainees.

Henry County provides treasurers, animal shelter cleaners, assistant federal attorneys, legislators, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, general office workers, tax officials, election officials, highway maintenance technicians, and water and wastewater service technicians. advertises the need for Water treatment plant operators and youth/adult sports people.

People are also reading…

Although the number of open positions in the two jurisdictions exceeds 30, the majority of the city’s open positions are top-level positions, and counties have more entry-level jobs to fill.

The unemployment rate in our community is about 3%, and fewer people are applying for county jobs. But this isn’t unique to Henry County, said Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner. Many other businesses and industries across the country are going through the same thing.

Many of the current open positions are retirees, many of which occurred at or near the end of last year, but continue to occur.

At the regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors scheduled for Tuesday, the board will recognize Lieutenant Colonel Steve Eanes, who has served for more than 45 years in a variety of positions, including volunteer agencies, public safety, 911 centers and sheriffs. office. Tuesday is his last day at Eanes.

Advertisements for Sheriff’s Office and Public Safety openings are usually always listed. Combined, he can expect to rotate more than 250 employees on a regular basis across these two divisions, Wagoner said. He also continues to promote part-time employees such as convenience center site monitors and seasonal recreational sports personnel.

Wagoner added that in addition to entry-level positions in the Public Safety and Sheriff’s Office, there are currently 10 vacancies in full-time positions in county and public service departments. For entry-level positions with no supervisory responsibilities.

Certainly it would be nice to have an answer, but unfortunately there isn’t, said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. Back in the Covid era, there were often more vacancies than usual in entry-level positions because people were able to earn as much as possible from government benefits without having to work. It’s definitely an employee market, and City and others have raised starting salaries just to keep people here.

Earlier this month, HR director Michelle Via updated the board with an annual planning session on ongoing compensation and classification studies.

She noted that 66% of Henry County employees participated in a voluntary outreach survey and 72% completed a job evaluation tool.

The survey was reviewed by management and several group meetings were held for discussion with management in attendance.

These conferences indicated that while benefits are highly valued, the cost of family health insurance is a top concern. The county pays for all employee health insurance, but does not cover any spousal or dependent costs that may be added to the plan.

Post-Covid, application lag seems to have persisted, but appears to be improving, Towarnicki said. , with marketable and transferable skill sets, we have found that these employees are always listening for better opportunities and being approached for other opportunities elsewhere. I hear a lot about job openings.

Analysis that assigns new grades and steps to everyone employed in Henry County will be available later in Henry County’s budget process this year, as part of a holistic compensation and classification study launched last year. expected.

Henry County offers a professional workplace with fair compensation and excellent benefits, Wagoner said. Henley County is one of the few employers in the area that offers free health insurance to its employees. In addition, we have a very generous vacation policy that includes holidays, sick leave and holidays. Our benefits offer opportunities for a good work-life balance.

Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, updated the Board of Supervisors at its annual planning session, saying labor shortages are not just affecting Henry County government, they are spreading across the board. He explained that this is a problem that needs to be overcome in the future. We are looking for new industries.

Specific concerns include labor costs and the availability of skilled workers, Heath said. The overall working-age population is declining due to declining fertility rates and the number of baby boomers retiring in 2019 and his 2020 growing more rapidly than in previous years.

Henry County’s decline in labor force participation is 66.9%, better than the state’s 63.7%.

Still, there are three local jobs for every unemployed person, and communities with the best facilities, arts and cultural resources, recreation, active downtowns, landscaping, streetscapes, and lifelong learning attract the best workers. Mr Heath said.

Housing market research has also identified a housing shortage in the area, and the board has even targeted projects like the Chief Tassel Building and Aaron Mills Apartments in Martinsville and the John Red Smith School and Fieldale School projects in Henry County. , was told that more needs to be done. Provide suitable and affordable housing to attract workers.

The city has had to make many adjustments to salaries for certain positions to keep existing employees from leaving and to attract new applicants, Towarnicki said. I believe there is also a perception that there is uncertainty at this time about the decision to terminate the return process and how it will affect the City’s budget going forward.

The pandemic has made it a reality for U.S. employees to work remotely, but it has increased the need to get back to work. But that doesn’t mean remote work will be a thing of the past.

By 2025, about 70% of employees will work from home permanently at least five days a month, according to Forbes magazine, while nearly 60% of today’s workers will, according to a Gallup poll. prefer to work from home.

Research shows that employees prefer to work from home at least one day and up to four days a week, Heath said during a planning session.

In recent months, Henry County has increased social media marketing, researched other job sites such as online job boards, attended career fairs (especially high schools and colleges), and promoted benefits packages. , expanded its efforts to recruit employees. Additionally, the county is currently undergoing a compensation survey to see what else can be done to ensure quality talent.

Towarnicki says: We were always evaluating how and where positions were advertised, as well as starting salary and benefits, to attract more applicants. The cost of health insurance is also an important issue that we often hear about.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at his 276-591-7543. Follow @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://martinsvillebulletin.com/news/local/jobs-go-unfilled/article_68ff7566-b490-11ed-b2b3-53e3db8ee96c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos