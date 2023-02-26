Google Search vs Microsoft Bing AI Chatbot: Who Can Find The Best Pav Bhaji?





When it comes to finding the best pav bhaji, most people turn to search engines like Google to find the best option. But what if you match search engine results to find the best pav bhaji against the latest Bing AI chatbot results? Which one gives you the best results and the best user experience?

Aayush Ailawadi of Tech Today got early access to the Bing AI chatbot, which is currently in testing and not widely used. Let’s explore the Google vs Bing AI chatbot debate to find out which one is better for you to find the best pav bhaji for you.

When I asked a Google search if I wanted to eat Pav Bhaji, the search engine curated a list of local restaurants and street food stalls serving popular Indian dishes. The search results included a link to the restaurant’s website, the customer’s review, and a map showing the location. Google also provided other links with cooking details.

In contrast, asking Pav Bhaji to the Bing AI chatbot took a different approach. Instead of simply curating a list of nearby joints, Bing started by explaining the origin and meaning of his Pav Bhaji. It provided a brief history of the dish and some information about its ingredients and preparation. I was. When you select the option to order online, Bing has compiled a list of online food delivery services offering Pav Bhaji and information about each service.

Overall, we found both Google Search and the Bing AI chatbot to be effective in providing information about Pav Bhaji. However, the two services took different approaches to answering queries. While Google focused on providing a list of nearby restaurants, Bing took a more educational approach by explaining the history and ingredients of the dish.

Pav Bhaji query is 10x more expensive on Bing than on Google

Pav Bhaji’s conundrum aside, Bing’s AI-based chatbots will most likely cost significantly more per query than Google Search, impacting companies looking to implement such technology. There is a possibility.

Alphabet chairman John Hennessy told Reuters in an interview that interacting with an AI, known as a large language model, would likely cost 10 times more than a standard keyword search. , can be fine-tuned to reduce costs quickly.

The process of processing AI-powered search queries is known as “inference.” In this process, a “neural network” that loosely models the biology of the human brain infers answers to questions from previous training. In traditional search, Google’s web crawlers scanned the Internet to index information. When users type a query, Google provides the most relevant answers stored in our index.

