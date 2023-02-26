WEcanbeEquAll, Feminine Month Festive Theme





THE National Women’s Month Celebration unveils a new theme that will repeat this year through 2028. It’s WE for gender equality and an inclusive society. Led by the Philippine Commission for Women (PCW), the celebration calls for the empowerment of women and girls to maximize the benefits from innovation and technology and to bridge the gender gap in ICT and connectivity. Accompanied by the official hashtag #WEcanbeEquAll, the theme is both a positive affirmation and a call to action. It is a testament to the milestones achieved in closing the gender gap in the country.The Philippines has fallen two notches in the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Global Her Gender Gap Report, but has achieved a higher level of gender equality. It remains the best-performing country in Asia in terms of The Philippines scored her 0.783, down slightly from her 2022 score of 0.784. This means that the gender gap needs to be narrowed by another 21.7%. Also, the Philippines is the only Asian country in the top 20, while Singapore and Laos rank 49th and her 53rd respectively.

The 2023 focus is in line with the International Women’s Day theme: DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality. This is in line with the priority themes of the 67th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. Member States are encouraged to contribute to the session on “Innovation and Technological Change in the Digital Age and Education to Achieve Gender Equality and the Empowerment of All Women and Girls” to be held from 6 to 17 March 2023. You are invited. A study by She Loves Data, a Singapore-based nonprofit with a mission to create more equal opportunities for women in the burgeoning data economy, provided more insight into women’s desire to upskill. rice field. Both She Loves Data and Milieu Insight conducted consumer research in Southeast Asia to gather employee insights on learning pathways. The results show that 87% of women in the region are keen to take courses to improve their professional skills.

Let’s take a look at the survey data for the Philippines. While 62% of Filipino women surveyed said they were “somewhat savvy” in their digital marketing, the results reveal a strong demand for upskilling in the digital economy. AI, data, and digital analytics are the top areas of interest among her 66% of women surveyed in the Philippines, followed by account-based marketing. Nearly half (47%) of women plan to change jobs within the next five years. Entrepreneurial motives are evident among women over the age of 35 (43%), who plan to start their own business and plan to upskill. From March 2023, She Loves Data will pilot her program SLDxDigital to train her digital skills. The program aims to be a reskilling pathway, equipping women with transferable skills in the areas of digital innovation, digital analytics and data-driven digital marketing. In the Digital Trends module, professionals from all industries will get a comprehensive overview of Blockchain, NFTs, Web3 and the Metaverse. This free module is designed to equip women with essential knowledge, use cases, and tools to advance and innovate in their daily work. She Loves Data encourages women interested in upskilling and organizations wishing to partner with She Loves Data to seek out more information on their website, shelovesdata.com. Her SLDxDigital workshop, free for APAC attendees, will launch on her March 4th.

For the public good, PCW will host a #DigitALL forum series in March. The first forum, “ChatGE: Talk about Gender Equality,” scheduled for March 15, will highlight the government’s progress and efforts to increase the visibility of women in technology. The “Tech, Innovation and Cyberspace Safety” forum will be held on his March 22nd. Experts tackle vulnerabilities and discuss potential solutions and “security mechanisms.” The final forum, Kasama ALL: Inclusivity in Innovation and Technology, will address opportunities for women in technology. Participation by watching the live stream is free and no registration is required. Check out the PCW official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PCWgovph).

The priority themes for this year’s session of the Commission on the Status of Women are a reminder to address gender, technology and the digital divide. Including women and other marginalized groups in technology creates more creative solutions and increases opportunities for gender equality and meeting women’s needs.

