Technology can act as a force multiplier and help the life sciences sector grow: KTR





Industry and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Lithuanian Deputy Minister for Economy and Innovation, Odisha State Minister for S&T Ashok Chandra Panda, Estonian Ambassador Katrin Kivi, stakeholders, industry leaders, Startups at BioAsia 2023 valedictory in Hyderabad on Saturday Showcase winner. | | Photo credit: Arrangement

Industry and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said KT Rama Rao, Minister of Industry and IT, will accelerate the growth of the industry as the conference component of the 20th annual BioAsia dedicated to life sciences and healthcare, a flagship event of Telangana state government, wraps up on Saturday reiterated the state government’s commitment to

Said it was the largest Bio-Asia with more than 2,000 delegates, 175 exhibitors and startups, 50 countries and more than 2,000 B2B conferences, the minister said there was no better place than India for the life sciences industry. He said no one in the state could do it. It really matches what Telangana has.

The Telanganas Life Sciences ecosystem was valued at $80 billion last year, and the state government has set an ambitious goal to triple that to $250 by 2030. This will help the Indian industry as a whole. The outlook for the life sciences industry is exciting, said Rao, given the potential of technology to be a force multiplier to foster innovation and its expansion, with central focus being He pointed to the talent pool available in the country.

Over the two days, the BioAsia conference served as a platform for a wide range of deliberations among stakeholders in the life sciences industry, including industry leaders, experts, regulators, investors, academia and start-ups. As part of the Startup Showcase, 76 out of 400 startups showcased their projects and services.

Five startups that the judges chose for cash and other prizes were Exobot Dynamics. Lambdagen Treatment; Pratibha Healthkon; Ramja Genosensor and SatyaRX Pharma Innovations.

According to BioAsia organizers, Exobot Dynamics develops prosthetic limbs, exoskeletons and assistive devices to improve the health and performance of the disabled, sick and able-bodied. Lambdagen Therapeutics Singapore aims to develop a personalized brain tumor myeloid cell-based cancer vaccine using LambdaGens’ proprietary non-viral genome engineering technology pipeline in collaboration with MD Anderson University Cancer Center, USA I’m here.

Pratibha Healthkon is a Telangana health and medical technology start-up that has established itself as a solution provider and open innovation partner to leading healthcare sector companies providing workflows to manage screening of people in specific geographies. I’m here.

The Ramja Genosensor is the world’s first paper-based device that can detect infections and antimicrobial resistance in 90 minutes. SatyaRX Pharma Innovations is a drug discovery company focused on the discovery and development of new drugs for cancer.

Each year, BioAsia triggers a global renewal of its joint commitment to build healthcare innovation at scale, said Industry and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Nothing can replace the power of face-to-face knowledge sharing and collaboration that takes place every year at BioAsia. The last two days of the global biobusiness conference have seen important and fruitful deliberations, said Shakthi Nagappan, CEO and director of BioAsia, Telangana Life Sciences. BioAsia’s exhibition component ends on Sunday.

