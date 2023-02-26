



THE FLATS Concluding a busy February and kicking off the spring golf season, Georgia Tech’s No. 8 golf team heads west once again to compete in the Southern Highlands Collegiate Eight in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tournament will run from Sunday to Tuesday the 18th. hole every day.

Head coach Bruce Heppler, who finished runner-up at last week’s Watersound Invitational, has six yellowjackets in a field of 15 teams, including nine in the top 25 of golf stats. He nearly overtook No. 1 Vanderbilt in the final round of the Water Sound event, but fell one stroke short.

Tee times begin daily at 12pm ET, with groups teeing off both the 1st and 10th tees.

The Southern Highlands College Eight is the third Techs tournament of the month. The first event, Amer Ali Inter College February 6-8, was canceled due to high winds, and the Yellow Jackets decided to save his week in Hawaii with his one game against No. 20 Texas. became. The Longhorns won him 4-1-1.

Team Update Techs’ performance at the Watersound Invitational sees Yellow Jackets move up from 12th to 8th in the latest Golfstat rankings. Head coach Bruce Hepplers’ team has yet to win an event in 2022-23, but he’s had a number of successes, including at Inverness Inter-College and at the Georgia College Invitational in the fall, including his golf his club. Runner-up three times.

Heppler will send out the same starting lineup that competed in Hawaii and Panama City Beach. Among them are All-American Chris Trumprecht and her 5th grade senior her Conor her Howe, the only yellow her jacket to be part of the starting 5 at each event this year. . .

The South African 6-8 Lamprecht, who reached match play in the US Amateur in August, finished second at this year’s Watersound Invitational after failing to win his second tournament. He earned his first college win at Inverness University Inter-College in the fall. Howe, from Ogden, Utah, added a tie for No. 3 at Maui Gym, a tie for No. 14 at Inverness, and a tie for No. 20 at Georgia Golf Club.

Also in attendance was freshman Tai Hiroshi Singapore, a two-time fall champion (Maui Gym Individual, Georgia College of Georgia) who tied for ninth last week. Senior Ross Steelman (Columbia, Missouri) tied for 7th at the Watersound event and tied for 5th at the Georgia Golf Club. Sr. Bartley Forester (Gainesville, GA) had his best results in three events in the fall, with Ben Hogan tying him for 6th at his College Eight and his 14th at Water Sound. It was Thailand. Freshman Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) competed as an individual at her three events in the fall, the University of Georgia Collegiate Golf at her club where she placed a strong 20th.

Lamprecht was runner-up in last spring’s Southern Highlands Collegiate Eight, while Forrester and Howe tied for 18th.

All Techs with five starts ranked among the Top 100 on Golfstats, averaging 71.07 strokes or less in the fall. Steelman is Golfstat’s 21st he’s Techs top ranked player, Lamprecht he’s 34th, Tie his 58th, Forester his 63rd and Howe his 85th.

Christo Lamprecht was runner-up at last year’s Southern Highlands College Eight and last week’s Watersound Invitational. (Photo by Ross Ovry)

Tournament Information Georgia Tech will be competing in the 19th Southern Highlands Collegiate Eight. The Yellow Jackets have won him twice, in 2001 and 2002, but his fifth-place finish last spring is his best result since. All four Yellow Jackets have competed on the PGA Tour and earned medalist honors since Stewart Sink and David Duvall shared the title in 1992. Troy Matteson won his share of the title with Florida’s Camilo Villegas in 2002, and in 2009 he won the tournament outright Cameron Tringale.

The tournament follows the traditional collegiate 54-hole, 5 count 4, stroke play format and is played every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for 18 holes. The event is held at the Southern Highlands Golf Club and is the longest layout on the Yellow Jackets schedule at 7,510 yards (par 72). The individual winner will be waived from qualifying for the Shriners Children’s Open at his TPC Summerlin in October.

The field included No. 4 North Carolina, No. 7 Illinois, No. 8 Georgia Tech, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 11 Florida, No. 14 Pepperdine, No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 16 Texas and No. 25 Sun. It is included. Diego, Georgia, New Mexico, SMU, TCU, UCF, UNLV.

