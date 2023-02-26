MWC Mobile Tech Fair Showcases New Mobile Phones, AI and Metaverse





On October 28, 2021, a car drives past the new Meta logo on the sign at Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. He wows visitors at his annual MWC wireless trade show. Also known as the Mobile World Congress, his four-day show kicks off on Monday at Barcelona’s sprawling conference center. It is the world’s largest and most influential conference for the mobile technology industry.Credit: AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File

The latest foldable-screen smartphones, immersive Metaverse experiences, AI-powered chatbot avatars, and other eye-catching technologies will wow visitors at the annual MWC Wireless Trade Show, which begins Monday.

Held at the sprawling Barcelona Conference Center, the four-day exhibition is the world’s largest and most influential conference for the mobile technology industry. The range of technologies on display demonstrates how the show, also known as Mobile World Congress, has evolved from a forum for mobile phone standards to a showcase for new wireless technologies.

Organizers are expecting as many as 80,000 visitors from 200 countries and territories as the event resumes in full force after years of pandemic disruption.

Here’s what to expect:

metaverse

There was a lot of buzz around the metaverse at last year’s MWC and other recent tech fairs like last month’s CES in Las Vegas. Expect more at this event.

A number of companies are planning to showcase Metaverse experiences that will allow users to connect with each other, attend events far away, and enter fantastical new online worlds.

Software company Amdocs uses virtual and augmented reality to bring Dubai’s ‘Metatur’ to its users. Other tech and telecommunications companies have promised Metaverse demos to aid physical rehabilitation, try on clothes virtually, and learn how to repair aircraft landing gear. .

The Microsoft Bing logo and website page are shown in this photo taken in New York on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Visitors at the annual MWC Wireless Trade Show. Also known as the Mobile World Congress, his four-day show kicks off on Monday at Barcelona’s sprawling conference center. It is the world’s largest and most influential conference for the mobile technology industry.Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

The Metaverse exploded in popularity in late 2021 after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg hails it as the next big thing for the internet and his company. However, questions have arisen recently.

“The whole business model for the metaverse is a big question mark right now,” said John Strand, a veteran telecom industry consultant.

artificial intelligence

AI is taking the tech world’s attention thanks to dramatic advances in new tools like ChatGPT that can hold conversations and generate readable text. Ben Wood, principal analyst at CCS Insight, expects artificial intelligence to be deployed as a “well-worn buzzword” at his MWC.

Companies are promising to show how AI can be used to make home Wi-Fi networks more energy efficient and sniff out counterfeits.

A Microsoft spokesperson hinted at a possible ChatGPT demonstration, but provided no details. The company added his AI chatbot technology to its Bing search engine, but hastily fixed it after returning insulting or incorrect answers to some users who got initial access.

The startup will demonstrate its own AI-powered chat technology. D-ID showcases eerie “digital human” avatars, but Botslovers says the service promises to “relieve humans from tedious tasks.”

A ChatGPT prompt will appear on a device near a public school in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Visitors at the annual MWC Wireless Trade Show. Mobile His World Congress, also known as this four-day show of his, kicks off on Monday at the expansive Barcelona Conference Center. It is the world’s largest and most influential conference for the mobile technology industry. Credit: AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File NOT JUST SMARTPHONES

MWC has made huge strides in the previous decade as the smartphone era burgeoned and device makers took center stage with flashy product launches. Currently, smartphone innovation has stagnated, and companies are increasingly introducing smartphones in other ways.

The show focuses on the potential of 5G, the next generation of ultra-fast wireless technology that promises to unleash a wave of innovation beyond just smartphones, such as automated factories, self-driving cars and smart cities. focus on specific uses.

“Mobile phones will continue to be a hot topic at MWC, but they’ve become a mature, repetitive and almost boring category,” Wood said. “The only excitement comes from a number of foldable designs and prototypes, but the true size of the market for these premium products remains unknown.”

Device launches will be dominated by a number of lesser-known Chinese brands, including OnePlus, Xiaomi, ZTE and Honor, all looking to grab market share from market leaders Apple and Samsung.

Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo. February 2, 2023, New York. At the annual MWC Wireless Trade Show. Also known as the Mobile World Congress, his four-day show kicks off on Monday at Barcelona’s sprawling conference center. It is the world’s largest and most influential conference for the mobile technology industry. Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File CHINESE PRESENCE

Chinese tech giant Huawei is a big presence at MWC despite being blacklisted by Western governments as part of the broader geopolitical battle between Washington and Beijing over technology and security. will show a feeling

According to organizers, Huawei will have the largest presence among nearly 2,000 exhibitors. It comes as the US pressures its allies to block or restrict Huawei’s network equipment, fearing that Beijing will allow the company to perform cybersnooping or sabotage critical communications infrastructure. There is also after

Huawei, which has repeatedly denied these allegations, has been weighed down by Western sanctions aimed at depleting components such as microchips.

Analysts say one of the messages Huawei can send with its extra-large display is defiance of the West.

