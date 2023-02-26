



When Microsoft added a chatbot to its Bing search engine this month, people found it providing all sorts of false information about Gap, Mexican nightlife and singer Billie Eilish.

Journalists and other early testers then had lengthy conversations with Microsoft’s AI bot, which fell into a brusque, daunting, creepy behavior.

Ever since the Bing bot behavior became a global sensation, people have struggled to make sense of the weirdness of this new creation. Scientists have often said that humans deserve a lot of responsibility.

However, there is still a bit of a mystery as to what the new chatbot can do and why. Its complexity makes it difficult to analyze and even more difficult to predict. Researchers are looking at it through a philosophical lens, not just computer science hard code.

Like any student, AI systems can learn bad information from bad sources. And that strange behavior? Terry Sejnowski, a neuroscientist, psychologist, and computer scientist who helped build the intellectual and technological foundations of modern artificial intelligence, believes chatbots can distort the words and intentions of those who use them. He said it may reflect

Dr. Sejnowski, a professor at the Salk Institute for Biology and the University of California, San Diego, said he published a research paper on the phenomenon this month in the scientific journal Neural. calculation. Whatever you are looking for, we provide whatever you want.

Google also showed off a new chatbot, Bard, this month, but scientists and journalists quickly found themselves writing nonsense about the James Webb Space Telescope. His OpenAI, a San Francisco startup, kicked off the chatbot craze when it introduced his ChatGPT in November.

The new chatbot will be powered by a technique scientists call large-scale language models (LLMs). These systems learn by analyzing vast amounts of digital text culled from the Internet. This digital text contains a large amount of falsehoods, prejudices and other toxic material. The texts that chatbots learn from are also a bit outdated. This is because it will take months of analysis before it becomes available to the general public.

LLMs learn to do certain things as they analyze the ocean of good and bad information from across the Internet. It’s about guessing the next word in a string of words.

Typing an email or instant message on your phone works like a giant version of autocomplete technology that suggests the next word. Given the sequence in which Tom Cruise is ____, one might guess the actor.

When chatting with a chatbot, the bot isn’t just taking advantage of everything it’s learned from the internet. It uses everything you said and everything it says back. Don’t just guess the next word in a sentence. Guess the next word in a long block of text that contains both your word and that word.

The longer the conversation, the more users subconsciously influence what the chatbot says. Dr. Sejnowski said that if you want to make someone angry, you should make them angry. Making it creepy makes it creepy.

The alarming reaction to Microsoft’s chatbot’s strange behavior obscured a point. Chatbots have no personality. It offers immediate results spit out by incredibly complex computer algorithms.

Microsoft seemed to curb the most bizarre behavior when it put a limit on the length of conversations with the Bing chatbot. It was like learning from a car test driver that if you drive too fast, the engine burns out. Microsoft partners OpenAI and Google are also exploring ways to control bot behavior.

However, there is a caveat to this reassurance. Chatbots learn from so many sources and put them together in such complex ways that researchers don’t fully understand how they produce their final results. Mm. Researchers are observing what bots do and learning how to limit their behavior.

Microsoft and OpenAI have determined that the only way to know what a chatbot does in the real world is to unleash it and reel it in when it gets lost. They believe their large-scale public experiment is worth the risk.

Dr. Sejnowski has likened Microsoft’s chatbot’s behavior to the Mirror of the Void, a mysterious artifact that appears in J.K. rice field.

Erised is desire spelled upside down. Truth and understanding seem to come to people when they discover the mirror. But it’s not. It shows the deep-seated desire of anyone who stares at it. Also, some people go insane if they stare at it for too long.

Because humans and LLMs both mirror each other, over time they tend toward a common conceptual state, says Dr. Sejnowski.

He said it’s no surprise that journalists have started seeing eerie behavior in the Bing chatbot. Consciously or unconsciously, they were pointing the system in an uncomfortable direction. Chatbots can take our words and reflect them back to us, reinforcing and amplifying our beliefs and making us believe what they are telling us.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Dr. Sejnowski was part of a small research group that began to seriously study the type of artificial intelligence called neural networks that power today’s chatbots.

A neural network is a mathematical system that analyzes digital data to learn skills. This is the same technology that enables Siri and Alexa to recognize your words.

Around 2018, researchers at companies such as Google and OpenAI began building neural networks that learned from vast amounts of digital text, including books, Wikipedia articles, chat logs, and other things posted on the internet. . By identifying billions of patterns in all this text, these LLMs have learned to uniquely generate text such as tweets, blog posts, speeches, and computer programs. They even managed to carry on a conversation.

These systems reflect human nature. They acquire their skills by analyzing texts posted on the Internet by humans.

But chatbots aren’t the only reason for generating problematic language, says Melanie Mitchell, an AI researcher at the Santa Fe Institute, an independent lab in New Mexico.

When generating text, these systems do not repeat word for word what is on the Internet. They combine billions of patterns to uniquely generate new text.

Even if researchers trained these systems solely on peer-reviewed scientific literature, they could still make scientifically ridiculous statements. Even if you learn the truth from text alone, you may produce something that is not true. Even learning only from sound texts can produce something creepy.

There’s nothing stopping them from doing this, Dr. Mitchell said. They’re just trying to make something that sounds like human language.

Artificial intelligence experts have long known that the technology exhibits all kinds of unexpected behavior. But we don’t always agree on how this behavior should be interpreted, or how quickly chatbots can improve.

These systems learn from so much more data than we humans can comprehend, that even AI experts can’t figure out why they generate a certain text at a certain moment.

In the long run, Dr. Sejkowski said he believes new chatbots have the power to make people more efficient and give them ways to do their jobs better and faster. But this raises a caveat for both the companies building these chatbots and the people using them. They can also lead us away from the truth and into some dark places.

This is uncharted territory, Dr. Seikowski said. Humans have never experienced it before.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/26/technology/why-do-ai-chatbots-tell-lies-and-act-weird-look-in-the-mirror.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos