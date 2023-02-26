A former Google India employee says it took him some time to absorb the layoff news, calling it a short but exciting stint.





A software engineer recently laid off by Google described his experience as “a short but exciting job.” He also said it took him time to absorb the facts and calm his emotions.

New Delhi, updated: Feb 26 2023 14:18 IST

By Divyanshi Sharma: Google has begun layoffs at its offices in India, with more than 400 people affected by layoffs, reports suggest. As job cuts reach India, people are turning their hearts to social media and reflecting on their professional journey. I hope you find an opportunity.

Among such employees is Priytosh Tripathi. He says he initially took time to absorb the news of the layoffs and let his emotions settle. Priytosh worked as a software engineer at Google India for about 10 months, but his role was recently terminated by the tech giant.

Google India employee shares layoff story

“I was recently fired from Google. Many friends have asked me to share my feelings and reactions after being fired from Google. I waited and was absorbed so that I could think about writing.

My time at Google was short but exciting. There’s a reason he’s called one of the best places to work at Google. It has given me opportunities and insights on how to grow as an individual and as an engineer. My amazing team has been with me at every sudden party, every loss at the TT table and beyond, and of course every successful sprint. I have mixed feelings about how it all ended and what it was like to have the privilege of working with some of the greatest computing minds in the world. ”

He continued the post on a rather positive note, saying that although things look tough right now, there is hope for better days in the future. The greatest glory is not in victory, but in the scars of battle.’ It’s very difficult now, but it’s not.” go. I am now waiting for that ray of light.”

Priytosh is now looking for better opportunities and has urged employers to connect with him if there is a suitable role.

Google layoffs aren’t performance-based?

On a related note, a Google India employee recently wrote on LinkedIn that layoffs at the company are not based on employee performance. He added that he was among those fired from the

“Gently remind me that Google layoffs involving over 450 people in India were not based on performance. People I know personally whose highest ratings and most recent promotions are among those who have been laid off. increase.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced last month the company’s decision to lay off 12,000 employees. Guidelines for retirement packages for Indian employees are not yet clear, but the tech giant has confirmed the benefits and severance packages its U.S.-based employees will receive.

— end —

Edited by:

Divyansi Sharma

release date:

February 26, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/ex-google-india-employee-says-it-took-some-time-to-absorb-layoffs-news-calls-it-a-short-but-exciting-stint-2339769-2023-02-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos