This latest HMD Nokia phone can be easily repaired in minutes





Finnish smartphone company HMD recently announced the launch of the Nokia G22, a smartphone focused on repairability and sustainability. The Nokia G22 is designed with the goal of reducing e-waste and promoting sustainable practices. HMD has partnered with iFixit to provide customers with the tools, guides, and parts they need to replace the display, charging port, or battery on their Nokia G22.

A Nokia G22 battery replacement takes just 5 minutes and all the tools you need are provided, including a SIM ejector tool, guitar pick, and screwdriver. Changing the display takes about 20 minutes with some additional tools. You can also bring your G22 to an authorized service center for repair.

Nokia has significantly reduced the number of steps required to repair the G22. For example, you no longer need to heat to remove the back cover, and you no longer need to use alcohol to remove the battery. The Nokia G22’s back cover is made from 100% recycled plastic and the packaging is fully certified FSC mix material.

In terms of specs, the Nokia G22 features a 6.52-inch HD+ 90Hz display with Gorilla Glass 3. It has a front 8MP camera that allows you to unlock your face while wearing a mask, and it also has a fingerprint scanner on the side. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It comes with Android 12 and promises two OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

The Nokia G22 has a triple camera system on the back that includes a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro unit and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has a 5,050mAh battery that supports 20W wired charging.

Phones are an important step in promoting sustainable practices in the smartphone industry. The partnership between HMD and iFixit helps reduce e-waste by ensuring customers have the tools and resources they need to repair their devices.

