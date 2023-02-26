Advantages and disadvantages of authenticator apps





Q: What are the pros and cons of using a 3rd party authenticator app?

A: All users of the internet should be familiar with the security concept known as two-factor authentication (2FA). This usually uses a smartphone to verify that you are the owner of the account while logging in via a special one-time code.

This is the best method you can use to protect against many threats of compromising your account, even if you get caught in a sophisticated phishing scam.

Almost every account you have has the option to set up 2FA, so if you haven’t done so already, I highly recommend doing so now.

Third party authenticator app

Instead of setting up the text messaging-based authentication that most companies like Facebook and Twitter use, install an app that provides an authentication code.

There are many pros and cons to this external option for securing your account, so it may or may not be the best option for you, depending on the services you want to protect and your comfort level when learning new apps.

Advantages of using the app

One of the drawbacks of using the standard text message process to receive verification codes is that the code may not be delivered to your smartphone if there is no cellular signal.

A common example of this is when you’re on a long flight using an airplane’s Wi-Fi service. I have internet access, but no cellular service, which is how I send my verification code.

Third-party authenticator apps generate codes on your phone, so they work even if your phone can’t receive a cellular signal.

Authenticator apps also protect against techniques hackers use to compromise text-based 2FA codes using SIMjacking.

Are online password managers safe? Here are the most secure ways to store your passwords.

They pretend to be your mobile operator, convince you to transfer your number to a new SIM, and get a code for texting, just like you bought a new phone.

The cryptographic protocols used by authenticator apps are often much stronger than text messaging codes.

With compatibility with most major services, you can even secure all your accounts with one app.

Disadvantages of using the app

As with any technology, the ability to access your account is tied to your specific device, which can present challenges if you decide to switch to an authenticator app.

If you are authenticating with a smartphone app and your battery runs out, or your device is broken or stolen, your account may be locked.

Making sure you have the app set up on multiple devices such as smartphones and tablets can reduce the risk of being locked out.

Privacy protection: how to hide personal information from data brokers

Some non-technical users may find the app too complicated or confusing to set up and use. So it’s not mandatory he recommends always test the app on one account before converting all accounts.

Some online accounts, especially financial services, may not be compatible with third-party authentication apps, so you’ll need to spend time learning what works and what doesn’t.

Ken Colburn is the founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services (datadoctors.com). Ask technical questions on [email protected] at facebook.com/DataDoctors.

