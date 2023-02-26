Xiaomi’s 13 Pro flagship has a 1-inch sensor





The Xiaomi 13 Pro flagship made its global debut today at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. In the device, which launched in China in December, the company counts on his 1-inch main sensor, Leica lens, and 120W fast charging. It’s essentially a rival to the Samsung Galaxy S series.

Cameras have long been a key differentiator for today’s workhorses. Xiaomi uses a massive 1-inch Sony IMX989 50-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture to get the best and brightest photos in all lighting conditions. Several phone makers, including Vivo and Sharp, have already included this sensor in some of their devices. The camera is capable of video recording in 8K resolution and 4K resolution at 60 fps when recording in Dolby Vision.

There’s also a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a “floating lens” element that delivers 3.2x lossless zoom. In addition, the device is equipped with another his 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The 13 Pro has a 32-megapixel front camera with night mode and dual framing (0.8x and 1x) modes.

All these cameras and Leica lenses are housed in a huge square housing on the back. I’ve seen plenty of square camera bumps, but this size really stands out.

Aside from the camera system, the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s spec sheet is standard for Android flagships in 2023. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nit peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG HDR standard support, 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, USF 4.0 storage.

Xiaomi’s latest flagship has a 4,820 mAh battery that can be recharged in minutes via its own 120W charger. The device also supports his 50W wireless charging with compatible charging packs and his 10W reverse charging if you want to refill your earbuds quickly.

The 13 Pro is available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colorways in 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants. Available March 8th in Europe with prices starting at 1,200 ($1,373). In addition to the new flagships, the company has launched the Xiaomi 13 starting at 999 ($1,056) and the Xiaomi 13 Lite starting at 499 ($527).

Currently, Xiaomi is in a unique position globally. The company in China lags behind Apple, Oppo, Vivo and Honor. India, where handset makers have dominated the handset shipment rankings for the past few years, lost the top spot to Samsung last quarter. The South Asian country is also facing challenges such as executive resignation, anti-China sentiment and tax scrutiny by regulators. Amid all this, Xiaomi really wants to deliver a winner.

