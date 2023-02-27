Emphasize pixel values ​​and get features first Google





The Fixed on Pixel Super Bowl commercial introduced a new tagline: “The only phone designed by Google.” The latest Google Ads campaign continues that, emphasizing “pixel value.”

pixel value

In the “Pixel Value” campaign, the 7 and 7 Pro were “Engineered by Google. Made for everyone.”

This Google Store page highlights that removing features and quarterly releases of new features means “you don’t have to keep getting new phones.”

Unlike other smartphones, Pixel is designed to be updated, so it’s built to last. New features such as cameras and batteries are sent to your phone every few months, ahead of other Android devices, without consuming much space.

Google’s new features have always been offered first on Pixel phones, but “before any other Android device is offered” its marketing copy is very blatant. For example, we saw Magic Eraser for Pixel 6/7 coming to Google One subscribers on Android or iOS earlier this week.

“Sophisticated Craftsmanship” talks about IP68 water/dust resistance, “Recycled Aluminum Finish” and “Tough Gorilla Glass”. [Victus]Next, Google describes several AI-powered calling features, including Call Assist for Spam and Unknown Numbers, and credits the Google Assistant. There’s also Clear Calling and Direct My Call.

Surprisingly, the camera is third on the list, followed by “personalized help when and where you need it.” Here’s a Personal Safety app with Tensor G2, Live Translate, and car crash detection.

Sustainability is the penultimate section, and “compatibility” rounds it all out.

Works fine on Pixel devices. and others too.

Listen to music with your AirPods, use your Galaxy or Garmin watch, or connect to other devices you already own11.

“Switch to pixels. Bring your luggage.”

A second new campaign on the Google Store addresses the long-standing problem of switching between OEMs and operating systems.

Highlighted is how each Google account offers “an industry-leading 15 GB of free cloud storage,” and how it “accesses photos, files, and more without a phone.” This is an interactive tool that shows you how to switch from iPhone or Android.

Google stresses how to keep communicating with people after switching to Pixel. WhatsApp was mentioned and Nearby Share was introduced. Messages are also mentioned, but what’s particularly interesting is how to “join your friend’s girlfriend’s FaceTime call in your browser” besides Google Meet.

