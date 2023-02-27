ThirdEye has quietly entered the field of AR glasses





It takes a certain kind of brazenness to face the behemoths, especially when it comes to AR glasses. Microsoft’s Hololens are already there, and Google Glass is marketed as an enterprise device. But ThirdEye thinks it’s up to the challenge.

ThirdEye is a spin-off of a Department of Defense project. Covertly, it’s steadily making inroads into the AR smart glasses and accompanying AI software space.

ThirdEye glasses may look like safety goggles, and to some extent they are, but they can do much more. The company’s 2nd generation X2 MR allows hands-free access to documents and schematics while working on a project. Live digital information can be projected into the user’s field of view. You can also relay live images to your tablet or phone, allowing colleagues to provide guidance and supervise activities. The glasses also incorporate a low-resolution temperature sensor. And it’s lightweight.

The company soon found a military customer using the technology on a classified basis. But ThirdEye CEO Nick Cherukuri told TechCrunch that the glasses can also be used for more mundane uses, such as helping technicians perform repairs with remote settings.

And that’s just the beginning. ThirdEye’s technology has become especially important during the pandemic. Thanks to glasses, not too many people need to come into contact with each other, allowing for clearer treatment options and diagnoses. ThirdEye saw the opportunity and developed a HIPAA-compliant telemedicine AR software.

In August 2022, the UK’s National Health Service launched a trial of goggles worn by community nurses during home visits. The company says that transcribing patient visits directly into notes (with consent) allows nurses to spend less time focusing on paperwork rather than on patients.

The glasses also help reduce the need for doctor’s appointments and hospital stays by allowing medical professionals to share live footage with colleagues, giving patients the chance to get a second opinion and a more detailed diagnosis. can do. Thermal imaging sensors can also be used to assess wound healing.

