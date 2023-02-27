Austin ranks 5th for tech layoffs





A new study shows that Austin will already have the fifth-highest number of tech layoffs among U.S. cities in 2023.

Austin, Texas Texas has taken a hit this year, according to a new survey of mass layoffs.

Of all U.S. cities, Texas ranks second for the highest number of layoffs in the nation, and Austin ranks fifth for technology layoffs, according to economic data collector CivMetrics.

So far, 1,255 of these tech workers will be out of work in 2023.

Ray Perryman, founder and CEO of economic research and analytics firm The Perryman Group, said this is normal in a big tech city like Austin.

“In the event of a national tech layoff, Austin would be pretty high on the list because there are so many tech jobs and so much focus,” Perryman said. said.

He also said layoffs of engineers were not surprising given the state of the economy.

“We’re definitely going to see an economic slowdown. It’s going to affect every company and industry associated with economic growth. It’s the technology sector,” Perryman said.

Perryman said it’s important to put the numbers in perspective. Job cuts in Austin represent only one-tenth of the number of people working in the city, and that number hasn’t slowed businesses from moving to central Texas.

Austin Chamber of Commerce Opportunities Roland Pena, senior vice president of global technology and innovation at Austin, said:

Experts say the diverse tech companies are also a factor in keeping Austinite employed. Perryman said that over the past decade, non-tech companies have had a shortage of tech-skilled workers.

“Not only do we have technology in a variety of areas, such as semiconductors, software and games, but we also have many other companies that use technology and consequently need these workers,” Perryman said. .

A former technical employee is now considering a move to another sector.

“It was called Digital Marketing Specialist, so I wanted to move into something like that.

Perryman predicts that more tech workers will do the same in the near future.

“Some of these people have relocated to other industries and are doing essentially the same things, using the same skill sets, but are consumers of technology rather than manufacturers and developers of technology. I think you’re likely to see them applying them to a sector that is,” Perryman said.

For now, the tech industry will continue to be Austin’s growth driver.

