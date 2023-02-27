It’s time to clean out Google Drive and Gmail





Google Drive and Gmail are packed with Google’s most popular services. A total of 15 GB of free storage space is also available for all these services. As you approach that limit, Google will notify you and ask if you would like to purchase more storage space. Google’s storage plans start at $2/month, so while you might be tempted to pay, you don’t have to. There are other free ways to manage your digital space.

Here’s how to free up space in Google Drive and Gmail on desktop and mobile so you don’t have to pay for additional storage. We recommend doing this on your desktop as it makes sorting and managing your files easier than on your mobile device.

Delete large files first

If you just want to delete a few items from Google Drive and Gmail to free up space, you can sort each service by file size and delete one or two large files instead of dozens of small items. .

Here’s how to delete files by size in Google Drive on desktop:

1. Log in to your Google Drive account.

2. After logging in, in the menu on the left side of the screen[ストレージ]Click.

3.[ストレージ]The page will display the files in order from largest to largest, but if not, click on the right side of the screen.[使用中のストレージ]Click. The files should be ordered from largest to smallest.

4. Click to select the large file you want to delete, then click the trash can at the top right of the screen, or drag the large file[ゴミ箱]to the

Five.[ゴミ箱]Click[ゴミ箱]Go to menu.

6. in the upper right corner of the screen[ゴミ箱を空にする]Click.

7.[永久に削除]Click to delete the file.

This can also be done with the Google Drive app. Method is as follows.

1. Open the Google Drive app and log into your account.

2. in the bottom right corner of the screen[ファイル]Tap.

3. near the top of the screen[マイ ドライブ]is under[名前]Tap.

Four.[使用済みストレージ]Tap. This will arrange the files from largest to smallest.

5. Tap the three dots (…) next to the item you want to remove.

6.[削除]Tap.

7. in the upper left corner of the screen[ドライブで検索]Tap the hamburger icon next to

8.[ゴミ箱]Tap.

9. Tap the three dots (…) in the upper right corner of the screen.

Ten.[ゴミ箱を空にする]Tap.

Whether you need to free up space or just want to keep Gmail organized, you can easily create storage space on the service.

James Martin/CNET Desktop Gmail also lets you sort and delete files by size. Method is as follows.

1. Log in to your Gmail account.

2. Enter has:attachment large:10MB in the search bar and click[検索]Click. This will show all emails with attachments larger than 10MB, from largest to smallest. You can use this format to filter by files of other sizes, not just 10 MB.

3. Select the check box to the left of each email you want to delete and click[ゴミ箱]Click the icon.

4. on the left side of the screen[ゴミ箱]Click[ゴミ箱]Go to menu.[ゴミ箱]If you don’t see[その他]Click[ゴミ箱]appears in the expanded menu.

5. Once in the Recycle Bin, at the top of the screen[今すぐごみ箱を空にする]Click.

Here’s how to sort and delete files by size in the Gmail app:

1. Open the Gmail app and log into your account.

2. Enter has:attachment large:10MB in the search bar and click[検索]Click. This will show you all emails with attachments larger than 10MB, from largest to smallest. You can use this format to filter files of other sizes, not just 10MB.

3. Tap the email you want to delete.

4. Tap the trash can icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

5. Tap < in the upper left corner of the screen.

6. in the upper left corner of the screen[メールで検索]Tap the hamburger icon next to

7.[ゴミ箱]Tap.

8.[ゴミ箱を今すぐ空にする]Tap.

Note that when files are moved to Trash, they are automatically deleted after 30 days.

Empty your Gmail spam folder

It’s easy to forget to empty your spam folder, which can double the amount of data your Gmail account uses. Emptying your spam folder (or social or promotional folders) is an easy way to free up space.

Here’s how to empty your desktop spam folder:

1. Log in to your Gmail account.

2. After logging in, on the left side of the screen[スパム]Click. If you don’t see spam,[その他]Click to view Spam in an expanded menu.

3. In the spam folder,[すべてのスパム メッセージを今すぐ削除する]Click.

Here’s how to empty your spam folder in the mobile app:

1. Open the Gmail app and log into your account.

2. in the upper left corner of the screen[メールで検索]Tap the hamburger icon next to

3.[スパム]Tap.

Four.[すべてのスパム メッセージを今すぐ削除]or[今すぐスパムを空にする]Tap.

Don’t let spam clog Gmail.

Getty Images Clean up Google Photos

Google also includes Google Photos in the 15 GB of free storage it offers users. Photos and videos can take up more space than text-based files, so it’s a good idea to go through and delete old photos and videos to free up space.

Unfortunately, there’s no option to sort your photos and videos from largest to smallest like you can in Google Drive or Gmail, so you’ll have to manually review and delete items.

Here’s how to delete photos and videos from Google Photos on your desktop:

1. Open Google Photos and log in.

2. Scroll your mouse over the photo or video you want to delete and click the gray check mark icon in the upper left corner of the photo or video.

3. Click the trash can icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Four.[ごみ箱に移動]Click.

5. on the left side of the screen[ゴミ箱]Click.

6. Near the upper right corner of the screen[ゴミ箱を空にする]Click.

7.[ごみ箱を空にする]Click again to complete the setting.

Here’s how to delete photos and videos from the Google Photos mobile app:

1. Open Google Photos and log in.

2. Tap the photo or video you want to delete.

3. Tap the trash can icon in the lower right corner of the screen.

Four.[削除]Tap.

5. in the bottom right corner of the screen[ライブラリ]Tap.

6.[ゴミ箱]Tap.

7. Tap the three dots (…) in the upper right corner of the screen.

8.[ゴミ箱を空にする]Tap.

9.[削除]Tap.

on either platform[ゴミ箱を空にする]If you don’t click or tap , your deleted photos and videos will be automatically deleted after 60 days.

Photos and videos in Google Photos can take up a lot of storage.

Sarah Tew/CNET If all else fails, download the file

If your storage is still almost full and you can’t let go of any more items in Google Drive, Gmail, or Google Photos, you can download the items and save them directly to your computer.

Here’s how to download files from Google Drive to save to another hard drive:

1. Open your Google Drive account on your desktop and log in.

2. Select the file to download.

3. Click the icon with three overlapping dots in the upper right corner of the screen.

Four.[ダウンロード]Click.

5. Once the item is downloaded, feel free to delete it from Google Drive.

You can also download emails from Gmail. Method is as follows.

1. Open your Gmail account on your desktop and log in.

2. Click to open the email you want to download.

3. Click the icon with three overlapping dots next to the date of the email.

Four.[メッセージのダウンロード]Click.

5. Once the email is downloaded, you can delete it from Gmail.

Here’s how to download photos and videos from Google Photos:

1. Open your Gmail account on your desktop and log in.

2. Click to open the photo or video you want to download.

3. Click the three stacked dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Four.[ダウンロード]Click.

5. Once the item has been downloaded, you are free to delete it from Google Photos.

