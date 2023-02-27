Tech Blanks Louisville 7-0 Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





Louisville, Kentucky The Georgia Tech women’s tennis dropped just one set en route to a 7-0 win in Louisville on Sunday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets went undefeated on the Atlantic Coast over the weekend, he started his conference game with two wins, and he improved to seven wins and two losses overall for the season.

Doubles The Yellow Jackets dominated the doubles play against the Cardinals to take an early lead for the second straight game. Carol Lee and Rosie Garcia Gross gave Tech the edge with her 6-3 win over Jamira Snells and Tyra Richardson on the third court. Jackets pushed his 2-1 lead to his 4-3 advantage and never looked back.

The points were decided on Court 1 with Kylie Birchev and Alejandra Cruz winning 7-5 over Andrea Di Palma and Lea Velma. Tech closed his 2-1 deficit early on to take a 4-3 lead and open up a 5-4 advantage. However, Louisville tied the game with his 5-all. Birchev and Cruz snapped a late rally for the Cardinals, leading them to a 7–5 win over the next two games, giving Tech a 1–0 game lead.

Tech completed a sweep of doubles play, with Kate Sharabra and Monica Dedazi defeating Louisville’s Sasha Gorchanjuk and Maria Campos for a tie-break win on Court 2. Tech led him 5-4, but Louisville took his next two games to a 6-5 lead. The Cardinals were unable to close out the game as Tech forced a tiebreak on his 6-6 to clinch a 7-6(5) victory.

Singles The Yellow Jackets quickly extended their lead in singles action and won the match with straight sets victories from Cruz, Garcia Grosz and Lee. Cruz rounded out the first with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Richardson on Court 4 as Garcia Gros beat Campos 7-5, 6-2. Lee took the match from the top seed, beating Di Palma comfortably with his 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Birchev and Marsh also picked up straight-set victories from Courts 2 and 6, easing the Jacket’s lead. Against Snells on Court 2, Birchev beat his 6-3, 6-2 decision, while Marsh defeated Gorchanyuk on Court 6, his 6-4, 6-3.

Jayne completed the Louisville sweep when Jackets defeated Velma in three sets. After his 6-0 loss in the first set, Jain regrouped and went into the match, winning his last two sets 6-4 6-2.

The Yellow Jackets will continue this ACC opening swing with a trip to North Carolina on Friday, March 3rd. The first serve is scheduled for 3pm in Raleigh, North Carolina.

result

Doubles 1. Kylie Birchev/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Andrea DiPalma/Lea Verma (LOU) 7-52. Kate Sharabra/Monica Dedaji (GT) def. Sasha Gorchanjuk/Maria Campos (LOU) 7-6 (7-5)3. Carol Lee/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Jamilah Snells/Tyra Richardson (LOU) 6-3 finish: 3,1*,2* doubles points

SINGLES1.No. 14 Carol Lee (GT) def. Andrea DiPalma (LOU) 6-2, 6-2^2. No. 40 Kylie Birchev (GT) def. Jamila Snells (LOU) 6-3, 6- 23. No. 108 Mahak Jain (GT) def. Lea Velma (LOU) 0-6, 6-4, 6-24. Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Tyra Richardson (LOU) 6-3, 6- 05. Rosie Garcia Gros (GT) def. Maria Campos (LOU) 7-5, 6-26. Ruth Marsh (GT) def. Sasha Gorchanyuk (LOU) 6-4, 6-3 Finish: 4, 5, 1^, 2,6, 3^Won the entire match

