His latest idea to make this happen is a shared desktop





In addition to being fully involved in the browser vs. cloud services war for years, Google was focused on a clear purpose. There are sliders, gyms, tiki his bars, scooters, massages and even a Hogwarts room. The employees themselves were in charge of the screenings, so following Google’s orders meant cubicles assembled from sheets of plasterboard and old-fashioned coffee for all the luxuries. It was completely different.

But the latest news about employee organization has little to do with its long-held image. CNBC assures us that Google is asking some employees to share desks with co-workers next quarter, following an alternate day schedule. It’s all about “real estate efficiency,” they say.

Most Googlers should share a desk with another Googler, says an internal memo referenced by US media.

“Real Estate Efficiency”

This request is directed to cloud division employees in Kirkland (Washington), New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Sunnyvale (California), the five largest facilities where Google Cloud is spread across the United States. The idea is to arrange for employees to be paired up so they don’t have to use the same desk at the same time. “They agree on a basic set-up and set standards with partners and teams to ensure a positive experience.”

The move begins with a mission to consolidate, aims to support a ‘more efficient’ use of space, and begins with its own designation, ‘CLOE’, an acronym for Cloud Office Evolution. The company calls it “the best combination of pre-pandemic collaboration and flexibility” that a hybrid work system offers. Cloud teams are assigned business days either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday.

A Google spokesperson said, “Since returning to the office, we’ve been exploring different hybrid work models and piloting and researching our cloud workforce to shape the best experience.”

“Our data shows that Googlers in the cloud appreciate the guarantee of face-to-face collaboration when they are in the office, as well as the option to work from home several days a week. Based on the feedback, we developed a new rotation model,” he emphasizes. company representative.

In any case, the measures are consistent with attempts to reduce real estate burdens and costs. Just a month ago, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, said he would lay off about 12,000, or 6% of his workforce, in a serious slump against his workforce. Actually announced the sniper.

Google ended 2022 with a 21% decline in net profit, despite a 9.8% increase in revenue. This decline was even more pronounced in the fourth quarter, down 34%.

Google Cloud has grown significantly faster than the company as a whole, but revenue has also fallen short of expectations and continues to lose hundreds of millions of dollars each quarter. In the last quarter alone, the cloud business posted his negative operating performance of $480 million, nearly half of what it had in the previous year. According to Pichai, the cloud is very focused on its path to profitability.

Regarding the facility, a Google spokesperson recently told SFGate that it is “ending leases on a number of vacant spaces” and is also working to “consolidate underutilized spaces.” The new model for shared desktops hopes the company will be able to “continue to invest in cloud growth,” he said, according to a document referenced by CNBC as some facilities are being evacuated. describes in detail.

“In the first quarter of 2023, we expect to incur approximately $500 million in end-of-lease related costs to align office space with our lean global workforce. This will be reflected in corporate costs. We will continue to optimize our real estate footprint.”, proceeded Ruth Porat Directive during the presentation of the results.

Cover image: Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xataka.com/empresas-y-economia/google-esta-empecinada-reducir-sus-gastos-su-ultima-idea-para-conseguirlo-escritorios-compartidos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos